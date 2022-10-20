UK Bond Traders Have a Warning for Conservatives Choosing New PM

Alice Gledhill and Constantine Courcoulas
·4 min read
  • 1/4

    UK Bond Traders Have a Warning for Conservatives Choosing New PM

  • 2/4

    UK Bond Traders Have a Warning for Conservatives Choosing New PM

  • 3/4

    UK Bond Traders Have a Warning for Conservatives Choosing New PM

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/4

    UK Bond Traders Have a Warning for Conservatives Choosing New PM

(Bloomberg) -- Traders in UK government bonds helped topple Liz Truss. Now they’re setting their sights on the next goal: ensuring her successor will stick to the fiscal discipline required to shore up the country’s fragile finances.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Should word get out that the party’s considering a new prime minister who embraces fiscal largesse or any other unorthodox position, the market reaction, they warn, will be as swift and severe as the wild four-week-long rout that followed Truss’s ill-fated proposal to slash taxes and boost spending. As Gordon Shannon, a portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, put it: “Don’t mess with bond vigilantes.”

Some of this, of course, is just trading floor bravado.

Traders and investors are feeling powerful after watching Truss step down after only 44 days in office. But some of that power is real. They now have the ability to help influence policy and politics in the most meaningful way for years. The BOE is now slowly stepping back out of the market as part of its push to tame inflation, ceding more ground to investors to bid yields higher or lower in response to policy choices.

“The markets are clearly in charge now,” said Scott Service, portfolio manager and co-head of global fixed income at Loomis Sayles. “While some semblance of stability has returned following the about-face on fiscal policy, coming to agreement on the best course of action going forward to tame inflation without crushing the economy is no easy task.”

Read more: Truss Resigns as UK Premier After Tax-Cut Plan Backfires

Truss’ premiership saw gilt yields post some of their biggest moves on record and the pound sank to an all-time low after announcing the largest package of unfunded tax cuts in half a century. On Thursday, sterling rallied more than 1% after she confirmed her resignation and was steady around the $1.123 level in early Asia trading Friday.

For now, the markets’ favorite appears to be Rishi Sunak, who warned that the outgoing administration’s fiscal measures would push Britain’s economy to the brink of collapse.

“If we get someone like Sunak in charge, given his finance background, his banking background, he would be viewed as positive and you’d probably see gilts and sterling rally at least in the very short term,” said Brad Bechtel, FX strategist at Jefferies.

A new leader will be in place ahead of the slated announcement of the government’s medium-term fiscal plan on Oct. 31, Graham Brady, senior Conservative lawmaker said.

“Clearly a vote winner right now is ‘I’m going to be a really steady hand on the rudder’ and try and rebuild a bit of credibility,” said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a rates strategist at Rabobank.

The government appears to have learned its lesson, and has abandoned pledges for vast unfunded tax cuts. Veering away from the path set out by Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, though could easily plunge markets back into turmoil.

Meanwhile, traders have been reducing their bets on more aggressive tightening since the government began rolling back its more expansive stimulus. Any sign that that’s about to change could force a more forceful response from the Bank of England, an added headwind for gilts.

The BOE next meets to set rates on Nov. 3 and the market is currently pricing a high probability of at least a 75-basis-point increase.

“Short-term political uncertainty aside, it’s positive for both the pound and gilts in the long run because this episode will remind every candidate in the future to not undermine the credibility of the government by making outlandish spending plans,” said Rishi Mishra, an analyst at Futures First.

Still, there’s no denying that whoever takes office has their work cut out for them. Inflation in the UK is running in the double digits, the economy is sliding toward recession and the prospect a debt deluge looms large.

“No new leader will want to fall foul of the markets in the same way as the outgoing prime minister,” ING strategists including Antoine Bouvet said.

--With assistance from Naomi Tajitsu, James Hirai, Libby Cherry, Greg Ritchie and Ruth Carson.

(Updates pricing in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Latest Stories

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Take a look at these players to improve your fantasy hockey team for the week ahead.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Veteran receiver S.J. Green to retire Friday as member of Montreal Alouettes

    MONTREAL — S.J. Green will retire Friday as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL club announced Wednesday that Green will sign a one-day contract with the Alouettes in Montreal, and then call it a career. He will also attend the team's game Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts. The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green, a native of Fort Worth, Tex., played 13 CFL seasons with Montreal (2007-16) and Toronto (2017-19). He registered 716 catches for 10,222 yards with 60 TDs over 116 regular-season

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.