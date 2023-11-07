UK bond market rallies at sharpest pace in Europe amid interest rate hopes

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt processes through the House of Commons lobby during the State Opening of Parliament - HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Government’s cost of short-term borrowing has fallen at the fastest pace in Europe today after the Bank of England’s chief economist raised hopes of interest rate cuts.

The yield on two-year UK gilts, which are sensitive to moves in the outlook for interest rates, has dropped by eight basis points today to 4.61pc, its lowest level since June and well ahead of comparative EU economies.

France, Germany and Italy’s short-term borrowing costs were all little changed as the UK.

The rally in bond prices, which move inversely to yields, comes after Huw Pill said investors were not “unreasonable” to predict a rate cut next summer in the clearest signal yet that the Bank of England is near or at the peak of its cycle of borrowing cost increases.

The Bank of England held interest rates at 5.25pc for the second meeting in a row earlier this month.

The yield is the return the Government promises to pay holders of its debt. Investors rush to buy bonds if they think interest rates will fall as the bonds will offer potentially higher returns over their lifetime.

The yield on benchmark 10-year UK gilts has also dropped more than any other comparable European economy by seven basis points today to below 4.3pc.

05:12 PM GMT

FTSE 100 slightly down at close

The FTSE 100 closed today down 0.1pc at 7410.04 as a result of energy and mining investors mulling over disappointing trade data from China, which suggests there will be weaker than predicted demand.

The FTSE 250 index went up 0.1pc with Watches of Switzerland putting in a stellar 13.1pc increase, thanks to the company’s bullish predictions of its future growth.

Pessimism about the natural resource sector was also countered by an upbeat update from Primark. “European markets have seen another muted and lacklustre session with the FTSE 100 treading water helped by resilience in the retail sector after a positive update from Primark owner Associated British Foods, and the latest Kantar survey that grocery price inflation slowed to its lowest level since July 2022, giving a boost to the retail sector,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“The Primark owner announced a solid set of annual results as well as uprating its operating margin guidance for 2024, pushing the shares towards the top of the FTSE 100.”

05:06 PM GMT

Share buybacks are turning UK plc into 'a kind of wasting asset'

Jeremy Warner takes aim at share buybacks, saying that have turned Britain’s listed businesses into “a kind of wasting asset, with their lifeblood being slowly sucked out of the UK economy”. He writes:

Share buybacks – the practice of reducing a company’s share capital by buying the stock in the market and then cancelling it – has always divided investment opinion. On the plus side, they are theoretically more tax efficient than dividends, since the seller pays capital gains tax on the distribution rather than income tax, which is what dividends are subject to. They should also be earnings accretive, in that they reduce the number of shares in issue. But there is another reason executives find buybacks preferable to dividends. They are much easier to cancel without anyone really noticing compared to the annual dividend payment, where any cut tends to be regarded as a manifestation of management failure.

04:57 PM GMT

Beijing’s leaders are backpedalling as weaknesses become glaringly obvious

Chinese President Xi Jinping's has created white elephants abroad - Mark R. Cristino/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

China’s $1 trillion quest for global influence has been a failure that has left a trail of bad debts and white elephants. That’s the conclusion of columnist Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, who writes:

China is suing for economic peace with the West. There is a whiff of conciliation in the air as Xi Jinping prepares to meet Joe Biden in San Francisco. “I think that we are not far away from a form of détente between China and the US,” said Amin Maalouf, the president of L’Académie Française and author of The Labyrinth of the Lost: the West and its Enemies. Washington has too much on its plate dealing with Ukraine and Iran’s axis of resistance. China’s catch-up growth model has hit the wall, leaving the economy trapped in debt-deflation with a secular collapse in total factor productivity growth. Mr Maalouf said both superpowers have tactical reasons for rapprochement, but China needs it more. “It is the demandeur,” he said. I would go a step further. Has Xi Jinping concluded that he picked a civilisational fight with the liberal democracies before he was ready, badly misjudging the staying power and technological advantage of the West?

04:50 PM GMT

Britain's top Rolex retailer predicts doubling of sales

In a sign that the cost of living crisis might be soon over, Watches of Switzerland Group has issued a bold prediction that its sales and profits will double by 2028.

The retailer, which is Rolex’s biggest UK dealer, has seen its market value shrink more than 40pc this year. Its sales of £379 million ($467 million) in its second quarter of the financial year missed analyst expectations. But the company has pledged to accelerate its plans for new showrooms while fuelling growth through acquistions.

04:42 PM GMT

Challenger bank says sector is poorly servicing mid-sized companies

A challenger business bank has accused the banking sector of poorly serving small to medium sized business.

Rishi Khosla, chief executive of Oaknorth, told CityAM that while individuals, microbusinesses and large companies were well served by the banking sector, the “missing middle” of businesses of 10 to 249 staff had been neglected.

“The simple fact is that they just do not get the service and the support that they need to be able to achieve their ambitions,” he said.

“What the big banks do is they almost overlook this segment because they’re so focused on the consumer segment, micro business and then corporate.”

Since its launch in 2015, Oaknorth has lent £10bn and grown to 800 staff.

04:33 PM GMT

Coca-Cola hits back over ‘greenwashing’ claim

Coca-Cola rejects suggestion it is "greenwashing" - Regis Duvignau/Reuters

Coca-Cola has rejected claims by an influential European consumer association that it is engaged in “greenwashing” by saying its bottles are “100% recycled” and “100% recyclable”.

The European Consumer Organisation, an umbrella body which counts Britain’s Which? and Citizen’s Advice among its members, has issued a legal complaint to the European Commission and is calling for an EU investigation.

The organisation said that the lids cannot be made from recycled materials under EU law, labels are rarely made from recycled material and adding non-recycled plastic to the body is industry practice. It also claimed that how recyclable a bottle would be depended on the availability and effectiveness of local recycling schemes.

But a spokesperson at Coca-Cola Great Britain said: “We’re working to reduce the amount of plastic packaging we use, and we’re investing to collect and recycle the equivalent of the packaging we use.

“We only communicate messages on our packaging that can be substantiated, with any relevant qualifications clearly displayed to enable consumers to make informed choices.

“Some of our packaging carries messages to drive recycling awareness, including whether our packages are recyclable and if they are made from recycled content.

“We have an ambitious goal to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one we sell by 2030, and we support well-designed deposit return schemes across Europe which we know can help us get our packaging back.”

03:55 PM GMT

UK and Polish defence industries sign £4bn deal

Poland is to gain a “next-generation” air defence system in a deal the British government says is the “largest commercial agreement ever secured between the UK and Poland”.

MBDA UK has won a deal with Polish defence company PGZ to provide Polish forces with a ground-based air defence system capable of combating cruise missiles and fighter jets, at ranges of more than 40 kilometres.

The partnership will see engineers from Bolton, Bristol and Stevenage working with their Polish counterparts and sharing key technologies over the next 15 years.

The Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “This is another crucial step forward for our historic defence ties with Poland, supplying next generation air defence capabilities to act as a clear deterrent to our adversaries.

“We continue to fully back our thriving UK defence industry, and this landmark export deal is yet another example of the huge potential our collective defence sectors boast.”

03:41 PM GMT

Wine prices look set to rise as output slumps

A cellar master at Chateau Olivier in Leognan, southwestern France. - Romain Perrocheau/AFP

Wine prices look set to increase after figures were released showing that downy mildew and droughts during this year’s growing season had slashed the amount of wine being produced.

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine said wine production this year is set to fall to its lowest level in 60 years. “While in the Southern Hemisphere, Australia, Argentina, Chile, South Africa, and Brazil recorded year-over-year variations between -10pc and -30pc, in the Northern Hemisphere, Italy, Spain and Greece are the countries that suffered the most from bad climatic conditions during the growing season,” the organisation said.

The sharp fall in Italian and Spanish production will reportedly cause a 7pc drop in EU output this year. But New Zealand producers are expected to do well, with its 2023 production level above its five-year average.

The figures do not cover UK production, but an upbeat report from trade association WineGB earlier this year reported that fledgling British providers have increased the hectares being planted by 74pc in the past five years.

03:30 PM GMT

03:19 PM GMT

Pound falls as bond yields drop

The pound has fallen against the dollar amid falling bond yields in Britain.

Sterling has lost 0.4pc to near $1.23, as the greenback is also strengthened by officials from the US Federal Reserve insisting the battle against inflation has not been won.

The yield on benchmark 10-year UK gilts has now fallen nine basis points to 4.28pc, ahead of its European peers.

03:06 PM GMT

US trade deficit widens

The US trade deficit expanded in September on the back of a larger rise in imports than exports, according to government data released today.

The overall trade gap of the world’s biggest economy broadened more than expected to $61.5bn (£50m), up from a revised $58.7bn in August, said the Commerce Department.

This came as imports picked up 2.7pc to $322.7bn, while exports grew 2.2pc to $261.1bn.

The data had little impact on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P500 lower, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq bucked the trend as it rose.

02:46 PM GMT

Alleged Patisserie Valerie fraudsters to face trial in 2026

Four people accused of fraud after the collapse of bakery chain Patisserie Valerie will not face trial until 2026, a court heard.

Christopher Marsh, a former director and chief financial officer of Patisserie Holdings, the company behind Patisserie Valerie, and his wife, accountant Louise Marsh, were charged by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

Marsh’s former number two, financial controller Pritesh Mistry, and financial consultant Nilesh Lad, also face fraud charges.

An investigation was launched by the SFO in 2018 into a case which saw the bakery chain, which had 200 stores, tumble into administration with a £94 million hole in its accounts in 2019.

The four defendants sat in the dock at Southwark Crown Court, central London, on Tuesday, speaking only to confirm their names.

None of the defendants were asked to enter any pleas.

Former Patisserie Valerie director Christopher Marsh arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court - Geoff Pugh

02:32 PM GMT

Wall Street mixed at the open

US stock markets were mixed at the open as a lack of economic data gave investors little to work with coming off their best week of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1pc to 34,064.66 at the opening bell, while the benchmark S&P 500 was little changed at 4,364.28.

By contrast, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.3pc to 13,559.86 after strong earnings from the likes of Uber.

02:08 PM GMT

Government 'faint-hearted' over auditing reform in King's Speech

The King’s Speech should have included “comprehensive reform” of auditing practices in the wake of a strong of scandals in the sector, an industry body has said.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) said the collapse of Carillion six years ago should have been a “watershed moment for UK audit and corporate governance”.

The Big Four accounting firms in Britain have come under close scrutiny ever since, with KPMG hit with a record £21m fine by the accounting watchdog last month for its failings in its auditing of collapsed outsourcer.

ICAEW chief executive Michael Izza said:

Carillion’s collapse almost six years ago marked a watershed moment for UK audit and corporate governance, but it appears that the government’s promise of comprehensive reform will remain unfulfilled due to a lack of political will. It is very disappointing that the audit and corporate governance bill is missing from the King’s Speech, leaving us with no realistic prospect that this key piece of primary legislation will happen before the next election. This comes hard on the heels of the government’s surprise decision last month to scrap new draft reporting regulations which the regulator and the accountancy profession had been working on for years. The attractiveness of the UK as a place to invest and do business is firmly based on the high quality of corporate transparency, governance, reporting and audit in this country. The government’s faint-hearted attitude to protecting and maintaining that reputation does the economy no favours.

01:39 PM GMT

Troubled music rights firm Hipgnosis hires new chair

Hipgnosis has appointed a former executive at rival Round Hill as its new chairman as the embattled music rights firm looks to win back shareholder confidence.

Our media reporter James Warrington has the latest:

Robert Naylor, who was chairman of Round Hill Music Royalty Fund, has been hired to replace Andrew Sutch. The company, which owns the rights to songs by artists including Neil Young and Blondie, has also appointed Francis Keeling, another former Round Hill executive, to its board. It comes after shareholders voted to oust Mr Sutch and two other directors in a bruising rebellion. The board now has six months to lay out plans to reorganise the fund or face being wound up. Round Hill was previously listed on the London Stock Exchange prior to its $470m takeover by US music firm Alchemy Copyrights in September.

Hipgnosis

01:20 PM GMT

King's Speech lacked an AI Bill, laments senior MP

The UK risks being left behind by other countries by failing to bring forward artificial intelligence-specific legislation in the King’s Speech, one senior MP has said.

Greg Clark, chairman of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, said it was “disappointing” not to see an AI Bill in the wake of the UK hosting the AI Safety Summit last week.

At the summit, held at Bletchley Park, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the launch of a “global hub” AI Safety Institute to test new AI models before they are released, and led the signing of the Bletchley Declaration by 28 countries, pledging to develop artificial intelligence safely and responsibly.

But Mr Clark said the UK risked squandering that progress if it did not move to address issues around the technology, including bias and privacy concerns, which the committee had called for a Bill to address in this session of Parliament.

He said:

This new session of Parliament will be the last opportunity to pass significant legislation before the general election, and in all likelihood, before 2025. It is therefore disappointing to see the Government decide against including an AI Bill in today’s King’s Speech.

01:03 PM GMT

Uber expects robust demand over Christmas

Uber signalled that demand for ride-hailing will be solid going into the Christmas period as it projected bookings which were ahead of analyst expectations.

The company said gross bookings - which includes ride-hailing, food delivery and freight - are forecast to be $36.5bn (£29.7bn) to $37.5bn (£30.5bn) in the fourth quarter.

However, shares initially plunged in premarket trading by 8.2pc as third quarter revenues came in well-below expectations.

They quickly recovered to be up 1.8pc.

Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said:

Our relentless focus on improving the product experience for both consumers and drivers continued to power profitable growth, with trip growth accelerating to 25pc. Uber’s core business is stronger than ever as we enter the busiest period of the year.

Uber

12:35 PM GMT

Wall Street poised to fall at the open

US stock indexes have slipped in premarket trading after comments from Federal Reserve officials tempered optimism about interest rates.

After a stellar rally last week driven by tumbling Treasury yields, equities have lost momentum in recent days as investors await commentary by Fed policymakers for any signs of a pushback against expectations that US interest rates have peaked.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari doused hopes of early rate cuts late on Monday, saying the central bank likely has more work ahead of it to control inflation.

Adding to the pressure on stocks, US Treasury yields also rebounded from multi-week lows in the previous session, ahead of large bond auctions this week that could determine whether there is enough demand for US government debt.

The benchmark ten-year Treasury yield was last at 4.63pc, slightly lower than Monday’s level.

Ahead of the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were down 0.3pc, while the Nasdaq 100 had fallen 0.1pc.

12:07 PM GMT

Oil and gas tax revenues to hit £50bn over five years

Tax revenues from Britain’s oil and gas sector are expected to reach £50bn over the next five years as the Government plans to keep issuing new licenses for domestic drilling.

The forecast was included documents published alongside the King’s Speech, which sets out the Government’s priorities for a new parliamentary session.

This week the Prime Minister doubled-down on domestic production of oil and gas, vowing to let companies bid annually for new licences to drill in the North Sea.

11:48 AM GMT

Global stocks poised for 10pc rally, says HSBC, as markets price in rate cuts

Global stock markets are poised for a double digit rally next year if the Federal Reserve begins cutting interest rates and the US economy avoids recession, according to HSBC.

Analysts at the bank think the FTSE All-World Index will end next year at 480 - up 10pc from today’s price - if policymakers can engineer a smooth easing of interest rates from their 22-year highs.

It comes as money markets increasingly bet on the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates by next summer.

Global equity strategist Alastair Pinder said:

If the Fed can engineer a soft landing, this would imply notable upside for equities. Risks appear better priced after the recent pullback in equity markets.

In previous economic cycles where the Fed has avoided a damaging landing for the US economy, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index has rallied 22pc on average compared to when the Fed first stopped rate rises and the six months after it began cutting rates.

The S&P 500 has gained more than 6pc since employment data last week indicated that the US economy is slowing down.

11:23 AM GMT

Gas prices tick up amid Middle East war

Natural gas prices have risen as risks remain from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

European benchmark contracts have gained 4.3pc to near €47 per megawatt hour, while the UK equivalent has gained 4.5pc to trade around 119p per therm.

Prices remain about 15pc higher than before the start of the conflict in the Middle East in early October.

The concerns are offsetting virtually full European storage sites and relatively mild weather forecasts, which are dampening demand.

11:10 AM GMT

IMF raises China growth forecast

The International Monetary Fund has raised its economic growth forecast for China this year amid stronger consumption and recent policy measures announced by Beijing.

After a tough year for the world’s second largest economy, there have been flickers of life in recent weeks, with third-quarter expansion coming in more than expected.

The Fund said it saw gross domestic product expanding 5.4pc this year, compared with a previous estimate of 5pc, while it lifted its outlook 2024 to 4.6pc from 4.2pc.

Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the IMF, told a news conference in Beijing that the upgrade reflected “a strong post-reopening rebound in domestic demand, particularly consumption”.

The economy grew 4.9pc in the three months to September, slower than the previous quarter but a lot better than expected and a little shy of the government’s goal of “around five percent” for the year - one of its lowest targets in years.

The Chinese economy is projected to grow at 5.4% in 2023, reflecting a strong post-COVID rebound. But growth is expected to slow in 2024 amid continuing weakness in the property market and subdued external demand. Read the press release: https://t.co/Z4tyGKxJAW pic.twitter.com/8N41Xx7tcQ — IMF (@IMFNews) November 7, 2023

10:39 AM GMT

More Amazon workers to vote on strikes as walkouts begin

More workers at online giant Amazon are to be balloted for strikes as staff at one of the company’s sites launched a series of walkouts today in a long-running dispute over pay.

Members of the GMB union at the online giant’s Coventry site are on strike for three days, and will take more industrial action on November 24, which is Black Friday.

Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, is expected to be hit by strike action internationally, with Amazon workers set to take industrial action in Europe and the USA.

GMB announced that its members at Amazon’s site in Birmingham are to be balloted for strikes in the same dispute.

Union official Rachel Fagan said: “This action will bring the total days lost at Amazon to strike action to nearly 30.”

The union has criticised a pay offer it said was worth £1 an hour.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We offer competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern, work environment.”

Members of the GMB union on the picket line outside the Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry - Jacob King/PA Wire

10:17 AM GMT

Oil prices lowest in two months amid fears for China demand

Oil prices have fallen to their lowest level in two months amid fears sparked by China that global demand is falling.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has fallen as much as 2.3pc today to near $83 after data showed China’s exports fell at a faster pace than predicted in October.

Exports in the world’s second largest economy - long a key driver of the growth - sank 6.4pc last month, according to the General Administration of Customs, which was blamed on faltering global demand and a sluggish domestic recovery.

Oil prices were also hit by comments from a US Federal Reserve official who said it is too soon to declare victory over inflation.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said over-tightening monetary policy is preferable to doing too little.

Supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia and the war between Israel and Hamas have not stemmed declines in prices in recent weeks amid concerns about the health of the global economy.

09:56 AM GMT

Mario and Zelda put spring in Nintendo forecasts

Nintendo raised its annual forecasts after strong first-half sales of its new “Zelda” and “Mario” franchise games for the ageing Switch console.

Helped by a weaker yen, the Japanese gaming giant expects net profit to decline 3pc to 420 billion yen (£2.3bn) for the 12 months to the end of March, up from a previous estimate of 340bn yen.

Operating profit is now expected to be roughly flat at around 500bn yen, up from a previous projection of 450bn yen, while sales will dip 1.4pc, according to the new forecasts.

Nintendo said:

Each title released this fiscal year has sold well, with ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ posting sales of 19.5m units, and ‘Pikmin 4’ posting sales of 2.61m units. The April release of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ positively impacted sales of Mario-related titles.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” - a joint project of Universal, Nintendo and Illumination studios - is the second attempt to bring Mario to the big screen, after an ill-fated, live-action movie in 1993.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released this year - Nintendo and Universal Studios

09:39 AM GMT

Government borrowing costs ease as Pill hint at interest rates cut

The cost of borrowing has been falling for the Government today after the Bank of England’s chief economist suggested policymakers are prepared to cut interest rates by the middle of next year.

Huw Pill said investors were not “unreasonable” to predict a rate cut next summer in the clearest signal yet that the Bank is near or at the peak of its cycle of borrowing cost increases.

It has sent the cost of Government borrowing downward, with the yield on two-year UK gilts falling more than eight basis points to 4.6pc.

The yield is the return the Government promises to pay holders of its debt. Investors rush to buy bonds if they think interest rates will fall as the bonds will offer potentially higher returns over their lifetime.

The yield on 10-year UK gilts has dropped more than six basis points today to 4.31pc.

09:27 AM GMT

Pizza Express pulls out of takeover battle for Wagamama owner

Pizza Express’s owner has pulled out of the takeover battle to buy Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group (TRG).

Wheel Topco, which owns the pizza chain, said last month that it was mulling over a potential offer for TRG.

However, today, it told investors that it does not intend to make a firm offer “due to market conditions”.

The interest from Pizza Express’s parent firm came after bosses at TRG, which runs about 380 hospitality sites across the country, had already agreed to sell the business to US private equity giant Apollo.

Apollo agreed to buy the business, which also runs the Brunning and Price pub group, for £701m.

As part of that deal, Apollo would pay 65p per share, about one third higher than where the company’s shares were trading the day before the offer was made.

TRG recently agreed to give away its 75 Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito restaurants to Big Table Group for the nominal sum of £1 each.

Shares in TRG dropped by around 3pc in early trading.

Wagamama is owned by the Restaurant Group - REUTERS/Hannah McKay

09:09 AM GMT

Former NatWest boss breaks silence after data watchdog's apology

Dame Alison Rose has issued her first response to an apology from the UK’s data watchdog over its handling of an investigation into the Nigel Farage debanking scandal.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on Monday expressed “regret” for suggesting the former NatWest chief executive breached data protection laws by discussing Nigel Farage’s bank accounts with a journalist.

Dame Alison said today:

The recent publication of the outcome of a complaint from Nigel Farage by the ICO, wrongly stated that I had broken data protection rules. On top of that, I had not even been aware of the existence of the investigation, nor been asked any questions. The ICO has now acknowledged that they did not find that I breached data protection law. I welcome the clarification and accept the ICO’s apology.

08:54 AM GMT

Persimmon and Watches of Switzerland make big gains on UK markets

UK stocks have fluctuated in early trading as investors assess data showing a slowdown in food price inflation.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was last down 0.1pc while the FTSE 250 rose 0.1pc as Kantar data showed prices across grocers were 9.7pc higher than a year ago - the first single-digit figure in 16 months.

The personal goods sector gained as much as 2.4pc, led by a surge in Watches of Switzerland as the company kept its sales and profit forecast for 2024 unchanged.

The stock soared as much as 14.6pc in early trading to take it to the top of the FTSE 250.

Homebuilders rose as much as 1.6pc after house prices ended six months of consecutive falls in October, reflecting a lack of homes being put up for sale.

Meanwhile, Persimmon rose as much as 3.4pc as it said it would build more homes this year than its earlier expectation.

Vistry, too, climbed as much as 2.9pc as it announced an £819m ($1bn) deal with Blackstone-backed firms Leaf Living and Sage Homes to deliver 2,915 homes starting this year.

Naked Wines dropped as much as 37.4pc after it slashed its annual revenue and profit outlook on weak performance in the US market.

08:34 AM GMT

Grocery price inflation in single digits for the first time in 16 months

Grocery price inflation has fallen to single digits for the first time in 16 months, figures show.

Prices across grocers were 9.7pc higher than a year ago over the four weeks to October 29, down from the previous month’s 11pc, analysts Kantar said.

It is the eighth consecutive decline in the rate of price rises since the figure peaked at 17.5pc in March, and the first time the figure has fallen below 10pc since July last year.

However, despite the milestone, consumers are only seeing year-on-year price falls in a limited number of categories, including butter, dried pasta and milk, according to Kantar’s data.

Spending on promotions has now hit 27.2pc of total grocery sales as shoppers continue to try to cut their bills - the highest level since last Christmas and a significant increase since last October when the figure was less than a quarter.

Consumers are also continuing to turn to own-label lines, which have grown ahead of their branded counterparts every month since February last year and saw a sales boost of 8pc over the last four weeks.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Retailers continue to look at ways of softening the blow for shoppers and slowing the rate of price rises.”

Grocery price inflation has fallen to single digits for the first time in 16 months, according to Kantar - Yui Mok/PA Wire

08:28 AM GMT

PwC to cut 600 UK jobs

Accounting giant PwC will cut 600 jobs in Britain as a fall in resignations forces the firm to make redundancies.

The redundancies, affecting up to 2.4pc of its 25,000 employees, will mainly impact its advisory business.

It comes as PwC’s attrition rate — the percentage of staff leaving each year — has fallen 5 percentage points in recent months and is now hovering at about 10pc.

One of Britain’s Big Four accountancy firms, it has offered voluntary redundancy to 500 to 600 staff amid falling demand for some of its services, and will enforce job losses if not enough people come forward. The Financial Times first reported the news.

A PwC spokesman said:

In light of lower than normal attrition rates and subdued growth in parts of the business, we are making targeted voluntary severance offers to some of our people. Decisions about jobs are never taken lightly - this is about flexing our business to demand. There are still areas of good growth and recruitment.

08:05 AM GMT

UK markets fall at the open

UK markets have opened lower amid a wave of profit taking after a rally triggered by high hopes that the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve have finished hiking interest rates.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.2pc to 7,402.94 after the open while the midcap FTSE 250 dropped 0.3pc to 17,698.42.

08:03 AM GMT

Metro Bank acknowledges increase in withdrawals before rescue

Metro Bank acknowledged it had seen an increase in withdrawals and payment demands before it secured a rescue deal last month.

The challenger bank secured a £325m capital raise and £600m debt refinancing in October after a frantic series of negotiations to secure its future.

The deal came after it emerged that the Bank of England was sounding out potential buyers for Metro, amid concerns about the strength of its balance sheet.

Metro Bank said deposits were £15.6bn at the end of September, up 1pc from three months earlier but 5pc lower than a year ago.

It said:

Metro Bank noted an increase in deposit outflow rates in advance of the announcement of the capital package. Since the announcement, daily flows have returned to more normal ranges.

07:53 AM GMT

Persimmon warns property market still 'highly uncertain'

Housebuilding giant Persimmon has revealed plunging home completions and cautioned over a “highly uncertain” property market in 2024, despite seeing demand edge up last month.

The company reported new home completions down 37pc year on year at 1,439 in the quarter to November 6 and said it was seeing prices for forward orders of new homes for private sale fall 2pc to around £277,750.

It saw average weekly reservations slump to 0.48 from 0.63 a year earlier, but said it had seen a pick up in the past five weeks to 0.59 thanks to stronger trading since the start of October.

The group’s forward sales have increased since the half year, to £1.6bn from £1.4bn, although it remains 23pc lower year on year.

Persimmon said: “Into 2024, we anticipate market conditions will remain highly uncertain.”

It added: “On the whole pricing remains broadly stable although we have seen a slight reduction in group private average selling price in the forward order book and an increase in the use of incentives, particularly in the South where affordability constraints are greater.”

Persimmon

07:38 AM GMT

Saudi Aramco profits drop as oil prices fall

Energy giant Saudi Aramco posted a 23pc drop in profits for the third quarter compared to the previous year, the result of lower oil prices and production cuts.

The drop from $42.4bn (£34.4bn) last year to $32.6bn (£26.6bn) “principally reflects the impact of lower crude oil prices and volumes sold”, the firm said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

It follows a drop in net profit for Aramco, one of the world’s richest companies, of 19.3pc in the first quarter and 38pc in the second quarter compared to 2022.

Aramco is the jewel of the Saudi economy and main source of revenue for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s sweeping economic and social reform programme known as Vision 2030, which aims to shift the Gulf kingdom away from fossil fuels.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, owns 90pc of Aramco’s shares.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted oil prices to skyrocket, peaking at more than $130 per barrel.

Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia - REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

07:32 AM GMT

Primark owner boosted by price rises

Primark owner Associated British Foods has revealed a rise in revenues and profits for the past year as it benefited from price increases.

The company, which also runs large grocery, ingredients and agriculture operations, said the backdrop is still “challenging” for consumers but stressed that it has seen inflationary pressure ease over the past year.

AB Foods revealed that group revenue increased by 16pc to £19.7bn for the year to September 16, compared with a year earlier, driven by higher pricing as it sought to offset cost inflation.

Sales in Primark grew by 15pc to £9bn for the year.

Associated British Foods owns Primark - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

07:27 AM GMT

Analysts cut forecasts for house price falls

The unexpected increase in house prices has caused consultancy Capital Economics to cut but its forecast for larger house price falls next year.

Senior property economist Andrew Wishart said:

The rise in the Halifax house price index in October confirmed that house prices are indeed rising, suggesting that the high cost of borrowing alone is not sufficient to trigger the leg down in house prices we predicted. With mortgage rates having declined slightly and the labour market likely to remain supportive, we are now likely to pare back our forecast for house price falls in our forthcoming outlook. The 1.1pc month-on-month rise in the Halifax house price index in October means that the Lloyds banking group mortgage data it is based on is telling the same story as the Nationwide index – that house prices have not only stabilised but reversed some of the drop in prices seen in the third quarter. While it would be unprecedented for a rise in mortgage costs of the scale we have seen not to result in house price falls, supportive labour market conditions and generous lender forbearance mean it is plausible. While the annual rate of house price growth was still down 3.2pc (up from down 4.5pc in September), large monthly declines in the last two months of 2022 means that will ease over the months ahead. If prices are stable in November and December house price inflation would rise to zero by year-end. Our forecast was a 5pc decrease.

07:15 AM GMT

Holding interest rates steady sparked uptick in demand, says Purplebricks boss

Purplebricks chief executive Sam Mitchell said his company had enjoyed an “unexpected boost in October following a quiet September”. He said:

The Bank of England held its nerve on interest rates, an extremely positive decision for the housing market, which has caused an uptick in demand for the last week of September and through October, and with a second hold this month we expect the trend to continue. Banks are increasingly competitive in the rates offered to consumers, causing an increase in activity that, while perhaps too late to affect this year’s data dramatically, bodes well for a good start to 2024. After a difficult year, customers and estate agents alike can be optimistic about the state of the sector. Yet, as we gear up to the General Election, any political noise about potential stamp duty cuts has the potential to derail this fragile progress in the market. Either act now or not at all - if people think there is a chance that rates might be cut then this could wrongly and unnecessarily delay their purchasing decisions.

07:11 AM GMT

House prices unexpectedly rise amid seller caution

House prices unexpectedly increased last month as sellers took a “cautious attitude” rather than offloading at lower prices.

Property values rose by 1.1pc in October compared to September, breaking a cycle of six consecutive monthly falls, according to the Halifax house price index.

It means a typical home is worth £281,974, up around £3,000 on the previous month, although on an annual basis, prices were down 3.2pc compared to October last year.

Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages, said: “Prospective sellers appear to be taking a cautious attitude, leading to a low supply of homes for sale.”

The increase comes after the Bank of England opted to hold interest rates steady at 5.25pc in a boost to mortgage borrowers.

Purplebricks chief executive Sam Mitchell said: “The Bank of England held its nerve on interest rates, an extremely positive decision for the housing market, which has caused an uptick in demand for the last week of September and through October, and with a second hold this month we expect the trend to continue.”

Last week, separate data from Nationwide also indicated that house prices made a surprise lurch upwards last month.

It said prices in October were up 0.9pc compared with September as sellers decided to bide their time rather than sell at lower prices.

As house prices rebounded in October, Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird added that the house prices were “likely to have strengthened” in the short-term, while buyer demand “remains weak overall”. She said:

While many people will have seen their income grow through wage rises, higher interest rates and wider affordability pressures continue to be challenges for buyers. Across the medium-term, with financial markets not anticipating a decline in the Bank of England’s Base Rate soon, we expect house prices to fall further overall – with a return to growth from 2025. The current picture should continue to be seen in the context of the longer-term house price trend as, on average, prices remain around £40,000 above pre-pandemic levels.

07:07 AM GMT

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. House prices rose in October, breaking a cycle of six consecutive monthly falls, according to mortgage lender Halifax.

It said homes were worth 1.1pc more than in September, raising the average price of a UK property by around £3,000 to £281,974.

What happened overnight

WeWork, the SoftBank-backed start-up, has filed for bankruptcy.

The firm reported liabilities of up to $50bn, according to a bankruptcy filing in a New Jersey court. The filing gives WeWork some legal protection from creditors as it negotiates more favourable leases with landlords.

WeWork shares have fallen about 98.5pc so far this year and on Monday night were trading at just $0.84, down from $88.80 in February.

Meanwhile, shares mostly fell in Asia after a mixed close on Wall Street, where wild recent moves calmed a bit at the beginning of a quiet week for data releases.

Benchmarks dropped more than 1pc in Hong Kong and Tokyo. South Korea’s Kospi gave up 2.7pc of its big gains from a day earlier.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.3pc to 32,271.82 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 1.4pc to 17,710.68. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.1pc to 3,055.74.

Stocks markets in America failed to gain much traction on Monday as bond yields rose.

The Dow Jones closed up a mere 0.1pc at 32909.6, while the S&P 500 rose 0.18pc to end at 4,365.98. The Nasdaq rose 0.3pc to finish at 13,518.78.