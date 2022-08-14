UK Black Pride: A celebration of diversity at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Punters enjoyed the sun at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford (PA)

Europe’s largest pride celebration for LGBTQI+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American and Middle Eastern-descent is taking place in London.

Crowds poured into Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford on Sunday for a day of music, dance, fashion, healing and celebration.

Artists such as Sadie Sinner and Gok Wan performed on the main stage as well as London’s collective of queer and women performers, The Harem of No One.

West London rapper Dréya Mac, 22, is set to headline on Sunday evening. International Beyoncé impersonator Aaron Carty will be perfoming also. The ex-police officer turned drag queen has performed at countless Pride events in London.

Punters also have the chance to check out the wellbeing area and DJ tent, before hitting the afterparty at Fabric nightclub in East London.

It is the first time UK Black Pride has been held at a venue since 2019, as celebrations in 2020 and 2021 were online due to Covid.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Twitter he was “proud to support” an event that was “more vital and relevant than ever”.

“London gets its power from diversity,” he said.