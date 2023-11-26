UK’s biggest manufacturer of cigarettes and e-cigarettes calls for tough rules on sales of products

British American Tobacco wants vendors of e-cigarettes to be licensed in the same way as those who sell alcohol - Sean Gallup/Getty Images Europe

BRITAIN’S largest tobacco and vaping company is calling for e-cigarettes to be more closely regulated as it urges ministers not to ban disposable vapes.

British American Tobacco (BAT) is calling for vendors of vapes to be licensed, like those selling alcohol, and the banning of promotional images and flavours that target children.

The company - which says “healthier alternatives” to smoking account for half of its revenue - said it backed the Government’s ambitions to make Britain “smoke free”.

But anti-smoking campaigners said its move was a “breathtakingly cynical” move from a company that continues to make most of its profits from cigarettes.

Ministers are consulting on ways to reduce youth vaping, and plan to pass laws that will gradually ban the sale of cigarettes by phasing in increases in the age at which they can be legally purchased.

One in five children aged 11 to 17 has puffed on an e-cigarette

Their moves follow warnings that the number of children using vapes has tripled over the past three years, with one in five children aged 11 to 17 having tried them.

Measures adopted could include a total ban on disposable e-cigarettes, or additional taxes on all vapes.

The consultation is also considering less stringent actions - such as banning flavours that appeal to children and marketing aimed at younger markets.

BAT is among many vape manufacturers opposed to a full ban on disposable e-cigarettes. It says doing so could fuel an illegal market, or push people trying to quit smoking by using vapes to buy tobacco.

The company, which manufactures such cigarette brands as Rothmans and Dunhill, insists it is committed to the “transformation” of its portfolio and shares the long-term ambition of a “smoke-free world”.

While most of its global profits come from cigarette sales, earlier this year the company - the biggest UK-based vaping manufacturer - said it was “close to break even” in new markets.

It will launch a series of billboard and newspaper advertisements on Monday setting out ways to help reduce youth vaping.

But its actions are likely to be seen as an attempt to persuade the Government not to bring in heavy taxes on e-cigarettes, or ban disposables.

British American Tobacco is supporting the Government’s aim of making Britain smoke-free by the end of the decade

Its five-point campaign will state: “You want Britain to be smoke-free by 2030. Surprisingly, so do we” and will call for a ban on confectionery, dessert and soft-drink flavoured vapes, none of which it sells.

The Government consultation is considering a ban on flavours favoured by children and teenagers but there has been much discussion about where the line should be drawn.

While flavours such as bubblegum and cotton candy and those mimicking sweets and alcoholic drinks are likely to be first in the firing line, there are arguments about berry flavours that appeal to adults and children.

BAT - which markets menthol, berry and tobacco vapes - argues that such flavours help to wean adult cigarette smokers off the habit.

Asli Ertonguc, BAT’s lead for the UK, said vaping “is the key to unlocking the UK’s smokefree market”.

She added: “As the largest manufacturer of vaping products in the UK, we are clear on our responsibilities and are urging the Government to introduce more stringent vaping regulations.

‘Ban confectionery, dessert and soft-dring flavoured vapes’

“We believe that underage users should never vape, so we want confectionery, dessert and soft drink flavours to be banned and the introduction of a new regime for how and where vapes are sold.”

The charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) has suggested a levy of £4 per disposable vape to prevent the devices being sold at “pocket money prices”.

Ms Ertonguc said the firm was not against some increased taxes on e-cigarettes, but said such a levy was too high, adding it needed to be a “reasonable” and “proportionate” sum that did not deter tobacco users from switching.

The company has also called for harsher penalties for those selling and importing vapes and highlighted the recent case of a shop being fined £26 for selling e-cigarettes to a child.

It also wants better enforcement of vaping laws and single-use products to have removable batteries.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of ASH, said: “For BAT to claim to be spearheading a campaign to make industry more responsible is breathtakingly cynical. BAT makes the vast majority of its profits from selling cigarettes, which kill consumers when used as intended.”

“Tougher vape regulation, long called for by ASH and others, is now finally coming down the track, and this campaign is a vain attempt by BAT to put itself on the right side of history by clinging to the coattails of the public health community. No-one is going to take it seriously, certainly not the UK Government, which has made very clear it won’t allow the tobacco industry to influence public policy.”