These Are The UK’s Best Seaside Towns, According To You
With staycations growing in popularity and leaving big cities like London easier than ever before, the UK's coastal towns are having a moment.
In fact, the seaside town of Newquay in Cornwall has just been named the UK's hottest property market by Rightmove.
With this in mind, it's definitely interesting to check out the results of a Which? readers' poll to determine the best seaside towns in the UK. The top five includes one in Scotland, one in Wales, and two in Northumberland.
"Many of us discovered the joy of a British summer holiday last year and the trend looks set to continue well into this summer," said Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel. "The results of our survey show that bigger is rarely better, with smaller and less crowded resorts taking the top spots over better-known destinations."
Check out the top five in this slideshow.
