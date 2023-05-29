UK baseball to host 2023 NCAA Tournament regional at Kentucky Proud Park

Kentucky baseball’s five-year NCAA Tournament drought has ended with a bang.

The Wildcats were named one of 16 regional hosts for the first weekend of the tournament Sunday. The full tournament field will be revealed Monday at noon.

Kentucky will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 and 10th time ever. The Wildcats will host a regional for just the third time in program history. Kentucky has advanced through the regional round just once (2017) since the current tournament format was adopted in 1999. This tournament will mark the first time Kentucky has hosted a regional since Kentucky Proud Park opened in 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Facing pressure to end the tournament drought after another near miss a year ago, head coach Nick Mingione rebuilt his roster by making heavy use of the transfer portal this offseason. Lacking elite power hitters while playing in a home stadium that emphasizes run prevention, Mingione went all in on an offensive philosophy he described as “total chaos” that made heavy use of taking an extra base whenever possible.

Kentucky baseball will play in its first NCAA Tournament since 2017 and will host a regional for the third time in program history.

Kentucky won 25 of its first 28 games, rocketing into the top 10 of the national rankings after a sweep of Missouri during the first weekend of April. The Wildcats then stumbled, dropping six of the final seven SEC series but the decision to build the non-conference schedule around quality mid-major teams paid off with the nation’s No. 1-ranked strength of schedule. Despite dropping its SEC Tournament opener to Alabama, Kentucky entered Selection Monday ranked No. 2 in the RPI.

Reaching the NCAA Tournament qualifies Mingione for a $25,000 bonus. That bonus would increase to $100,000 if Kentucky advances to a super regional, $150,000 if it reaches the College World Series and $200,000 if it wins a national championship.

Kentucky was one of eight teams from the Southeastern Conference to be assigned a regional host site, joined by Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, Arkansas, Florida, Vanderbilt and Alabama.

The other eight host schools are Virginia, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, Miami (Fla.), Stanford, Oklahoma State, Indiana State and Wake Forest.

Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 2 to Monday, June 5 (if necessary).

How to buy tickets to the Lexington regional

Games in the Lexington regional will start on Friday, June 2. The full schedule will be announced when the bracket is revealed Monday.

Advanced requests from season ticket holders for NCAA regional tickets have been fulfilled. Confirmation emails will be sent Monday.

All-session tickets for the general public will go on sale Tuesday at 9 a.m. at UKBaseballTix.com. And tickets remaining for single games will go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. Fans can also call the UK ticket office at 800-928-2287, selecting option four, to purchase tickets.

All-Session Reserved Seats (Sections 101-111) $90

All-Session General Admission* $60

Single-Session Reserved Seats $15, based on availability

Single-Session General Admission* $10, based on availability

*General admission areas will include the right and left field terraces, grass berms, and outfield standing room areas. Fans can bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for these areas. There are no fixed seats in the general admission areas.

This story will be updated when the full bracket is revealed on Monday at noon on ESPN2.