UK bans TikTok from government mobile phones

Photograph: Robin Utrecht/REX/Shutterstock

Britain is to ban the Chinese owned video-sharing app TikTok from ministers’ and civil servants’ mobile phones, bringing the UK in line with the US and the European Commission and reflecting deteriorating relations with Beijing.

The decision marks a sharp U-turn from the UK’s previous position and comes a few hours after TikTok said its owners, ByteDance, had been told by Washington to sell the app or face a possible ban in the country.

The UK government’s announcement was made on Thursday lunchtime by Oliver Dowden, the Cabinet Office minister, in the Commons.

More details soon …