UK banking rules in biggest shake-up in more than 30 years

Simon Jack - Business editor
·4 min read
London city skyline
The plans to ease regulations on financial services are being described as a second "Big Bang"

The government has announced what it describes as one of the biggest overhauls of financial regulation for more than three decades.

It says the package of more than 30 reforms will "cut red tape" and "turbocharge growth".

Rules that forced banks to legally separate retail banking from riskier investment operations will be reviewed.

Those were introduced after the 2008 financial crisis when some banks faced collapse.

The package of changes is being presented as an example of post-Brexit freedom to tailor regulation specifically to the needs and strengths of the UK economy.

However, critics say it risks forgetting the lessons of the financial crisis.

The plans to ease regulations on financial services are being described as another "Big Bang" - a reference to the deregulation of financial services by Margaret Thatcher's government in 1986.

The government has already announced it will scrap a cap on bankers' bonuses and allow insurance companies to invest in long-term assets such as housing and windfarms to boost investment and help its levelling up agenda.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the changes would secure "the UK's status as one of the most open, dynamic and competitive financial services hubs in the world".

The reforms "seize on our Brexit freedoms to deliver an agile and home-grown regulatory regime that works in the interest of British people and our businesses".

Mr Hunt will meet bosses of the UK's largest financial services in Edinburgh on Friday to discuss the reforms.

After the financial crisis of 2008, when the government had to spend billions supporting the UK banking system, a new regime was brought in to increase the personal accountability of senior risk-taking staff.

It allowed for fines, bans and even custodial sentences, although there have been very few examples of enforcement.

But City insiders say a major disadvantage it imposes is the lengthy process of getting the movement of senior staff to the UK approved by the regulator - making London less attractive to foreign firms.

After the financial crisis, large banks were forced to separate or "ring fence" their domestic banking operations - mortgages and loans for example - from their investment banking operations, which expose their own cash to market volatility and were deemed riskier.

The cost of having two separate shock-absorbing cushions of spare money was seen by some as placing extra costs on the sector.

Most of the big banks have spent billions on this ring fencing and are not calling for its reversal.

London commuters
London's position as the pre-eminent European financial centre has been dented in recent years

The government also re-announced more freedom for the pensions and insurance industry to invest in longer term, illiquid assets - those that are hard to sell quickly such as social housing, windfarms, and nuclear - which the government will say helps their levelling up ambitions.

It is worth noting that although this will be billed as a Brexit freedom, the EU is undertaking similar reforms.

There was a nod to developing the UK as a centre for crypto assets, but with some caveats given the recent bloodbath after the demise of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Most financial industry leaders say they are crypto curious but do not feel the need to be first on this. "Let the shipwrecks of others be your seamarks," said one.

'Jurassic Park of companies'

Chris Hayward, policy chairman at the City of London Corporation, denied that the reforms were a "race to the bottom" on regulation.

"It's a chance to actually grow our economy and I think we should be very excited about it," he said.

London's position as the pre-eminent European financial centre has been dented in recent years.

The UK's capital city briefly lost its long-time crown of most valuable European stock market to Paris before gains in the pound pushed it narrowly back ahead, while Amsterdam took the title of busiest European share dealing centre.

Leading hedge fund manager Sir Paul Marshall of Marshall Wace recently described the London financial markets as a "Jurassic Park" of old-fashioned companies and investors, and it has struggled to attract the world's fastest growing companies to list on UK exchanges, often losing out to New York, Shanghai or even Amsterdam.

Labour politicians have criticised the scrapping of the bonus cap and said the UK should not engage in a regulatory race to the bottom, but the government will insist the reforms strike the right balance between stability and innovation.

Others will say that in loosening regulation we risk forgetting the lessons of the financial crisis when excessive risk-taking ended in billions in bailouts and a decade of stagnating productivity.

Latest Stories

  • Prime Video 'Three Pines': Alfred Molina praises Tracey Deer's direction on episodes focused on residential schools

    As the Prime Video series Three Pines continues, two episodes directed by Tracey Deer explore the intergeneration trauma of residential schools in Canada.

  • Iran Condemned for Executing Young Protester as Crackdown Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK, France and Germany condemned Iran for executing a 23-year-old protester on Thursday, a move that signals the Islamic Republic is significantly escalating its crackdown on anti-government unrest.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twi

  • Trump's former White House economic adviser says he's going off the rails and losing support from all sides

    Larry Kudlow said Trump's meetings with Ye and a white nationalist and his comments about scrapping the Constitution were damaging his support levels.

  • Ottawa announces up to $800M for Indigenous-led conservation projects

    As Canada hosts the COP15 biological diversity conference in Montreal -- the prime minister is announcing major funding for an Indigenous-led conservation partnership. The federal government is providing up to $800 million to support four major projects across the country -- covering almost a million square kilometres.

  • These American Cities Had The Largest Gen Z Workforces in 2022

    While the youngest Gen Zers are age 10 today, the oldest of the generation are reaching their mid-20s and are growing their careers. By 2025, Gen Zers are expected to account for a quarter of the workforce in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post Cities With the Largest Gen Z Workforce – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Americans prioritize short-term money goals for 2023 as optimism fades

    More than a third report they’re in a worse financial situation than last year.

  • 5 Money Rules That Might Stay in the Past

    Personal finance do's, don'ts and "should-be-doing-but-I'm-nots" are ever-evolving. COVID-19 has supercharged that evolution. "The pandemic has called a lot of financial decisions into question," said...

  • 10 Things You Should Never Buy With a Credit Card

    Building credit and racking up credit card rewards can be great for your finances but putting certain items on your card leads to big fees and higher interest rates, which cancel out any benefits. The...

  • Experts Say These Are the Money Resolutions You Need To Make in 2023

    If your goal is to improve your financial situation in 2023, the best way to achieve this is to have some clear-cut, actionable resolutions in place. Whether you're looking to get out of debt, buy a...

  • How To Pay Off Your Holiday Credit Card Debt in 3 Months or Less

    The holidays are a time for joy, family, giving ... and racking up debt. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings TipsRead: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows It's easy to...

  • Shania Twain Dropped Brad Pitt’s Name from Her Song at the People’s Choice Awards

    He must not have impressed her much.

  • Hyundai, SK to build new battery plant in Georgia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor Group and SK On said Thursday they will build a new battery manufacturing plant in the U.S. state of Georgia to supply the Korean automaker's U.S. assembly plants. Hyundai Motor Group and SK On, the lithium-ion battery subsidiary branch of SK Innovation, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a new EV battery manufacturing facility with details of the partnership still in development, the companies said.

  • US woman who killed UK teen in crash gets suspended sentence

    LONDON (AP) — An American woman who left the U.K. after killing a teenager in a road accident was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence on Thursday, though she declined to come to Britain for the court hearing. Anne Sacoolas, 45, was sentenced over an August 2019 accident in which 19-year-old Harry Dunn was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car outside RAF Croughton, an air base in eastern England that is used by U.S. forces. Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road a

  • 5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well

    If you're angling to open a second income stream, the first thing you probably want to know about any side hustle you're considering is what it pays -- but what you should be asking is how hard the...

  • Protections sought for coyotes in Mexican wolf territory

    Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America is found. A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that small statured Mexican gray wolves are often mistaken for coyotes and that protecting coyotes would in turn cut down on wolf deaths.

  • Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of such unions that reflects a stunning turnaround in societal attitudes. President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the measure, which requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages, a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized those marriages

  • Why Christian Dior's Couture is Canon

    After all, it was 75 years ago that Christian Dior's New Look codified fashion as an essential barometer of society’s mindset.

  • Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet

    EDMONTON — The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit. Smith’s United Conservative caucus used its majority Wednesday night to pass an amendment to affirm that the Alberta legislature still has the last word on lawmaking. It then moved directly to third and final reading on the bill and was approved around

  • AP WAS THERE: Supreme Court gives same-sex marriage rights

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Editor's Note: On June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples had the right to marry. The narrow, 5-4, decision did away with same-sex marriage bans in 14 states. With the passage of the the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial marriages, The Associated Press is republishing its 2015 story by reporter Mark Sherman on on the Supreme Court’s same-sex ruling. ____ Same-sex couples won the right to marry nationwide Friday as a divi

  • Violet Coco: Climate activist's jailing ignites row in Australia

    A 15-month sentence given to a protester sends a terrible message to the globe, rights groups say.