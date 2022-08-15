UK authorises 'next generation' omicron booster vaccine in world first

Covid vaccines - SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images

The UK is the first country in the world to authorise an omicron booster vaccination, with an updated version of the Moderna jab set to be available in time for an autumn campaign.

The US-based company has been testing a so-called bivalent vaccine, which combines both the original form of the Covid vaccine with an updated omicron version for several months.

In June, it published data from clinical trials showing the two-in-one vaccine gives just as good protection against omicron as the first jab against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, but will likely last longer.

Half of the dose is the original form (25 micrograms), and the other half is the genetic code to target omicron.

Now, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorised the new Covid vaccine for use in the UK, making Britain the first country in the world to give the green light to an updated, omicron-specific version of the jab.

"We are delighted with the MHRA’s authorisation of Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron, our next-generation Covid-19 vaccine," said Stéphane Bancel, the chief executive of Moderna.

"This represents the first authorization of an omicron-containing bivalent vaccine, further highlighting the dedication and leadership of the UK public health authorities in helping to end the Covid-19 pandemic."

'Superior breadth of immune response'

He added that the new guise of the mRNA vaccine "has consistently shown superior breadth of immune response" when compared to the original form of the vaccine first made in 2020.

"This bivalent vaccine has an important role to play in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19 as we enter the winter months," he said.

The UK ordered 29 million doses of vaccine from Moderna in 2022, with an undisclosed number being already delivered. The remainder of the order is set to be the new form of the jab.

Moderna data showed that people boosted with the omicron vaccine had high levels of antibodies in their blood, recording a geometric mean titre (GMT) score of 941.

Moderna’s original vaccine produced about 1,000 units against the wild form of the virus, and anything above 400 "we consider gives good protection", Dr Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer, said at the time.

There is no evidence yet that the vaccine will be any more or less effective at stopping transmission.

The data has been reviewed by British experts and millions of doses are expected to be ready for distribution by the time the autumn Covid rollout begins at the start of September.

All over-50s will be offered the jab, as well as care home staff and residents, front line healthcare workers, and vulnerable under-50s.

The Covid jab campaign will operate in tandem with the seasonal flu jab, which has been brought forward to prepare for what is expected to be a particularly bad winter for respiratory viruses.

Several hundred million doses of the bivalent vaccine have already been made by Moderna, with the company gambling on the success of the jab.

As a result, it claims up to ten million people could be injected with the upgraded serum within two months.

The company is now hoping to pivot its entire Covid operation towards the new omicron-targeting jab.

It is also hoping to have a Covid-flu combined vaccine ready by next winter, as well as a triple-threat jab combining Covid and flu with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) by the winter of 2024-25.

'Sharpened tool in our armoury'

Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive said: "I am pleased to announce the approval of the Moderna bivalent booster vaccine, which was found in the clinical trial to provide a strong immune response against the Omicron BA.1 variant as well as the original 2020 strain.

"The first generation of Covid-19 vaccines being used in the UK continue to provide important protection against the disease and save lives.

"What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharpened tool in our armoury to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve.

"We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved Covid-19 vaccines and this will include the vaccine approved today."