UK Athletics: Joanna Adams appointed new chief executive as Chris Clark stands down as chairman

Joanna Adams has been confirmed as the new chief executive of UK Athletics with Chris Clark stepping down as chair of the governing body.

The former CEO of England Netball between 2015 and 2019, Adams played a key role to help the national team’s success at the Commonwealth Games two years ago.

She has experience as a commercial director for the Football Conference and a director at Notts County.

When Adams joins the organisation, Clark – appointed as chair in June 2019 – will become an adviser to the UK Athletics Board, developing a commercial plan for the sport and collaborating with the new senior team on partnerships and sponsorship.

Nic Coward, who had been interim CEO, will assume the role of chair until the end of the year to provide support and stability throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Clark said: “The role of chair for UKA clearly now requires a huge time commitment during this crucial period.

“My other commitments to regulated businesses and public sector organisations have significantly increased since commencing the role and I have to concede that I cannot give it the time commitment it deserves right now.

“However, I am delighted to have the opportunity to continue working with UK Athletics on the commercial strategy and Joanna’s appointment and her track record of success in not only sports governance but also commercial, marketing and competition structures, means we have excellent leadership to take the sport on in a positive future direction.

“Nic has already made a very positive impact and retaining his expertise for this transition period was an important consideration when the board debated the changes we needed to make.

“The focus now has to be the future and how we will apply the learnings and best practice from the ongoing reviews and ensure the sport has a hugely successful future.”

