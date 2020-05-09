All UK arrivals 'will have to self-isolate for 14 days'

Visitors could face significant fines for failing to isolate - NEIL HALL/EPA

All visitors to Britain will be ordered to isolate for 14 days in a bid to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus, Boris Johnson is set to announce on Sunday.

Travellers arriving in the UK will be required to fill in a digital form and declare an address where they will then be expected to self-isolate for 14 days, according to The Times.

Visitors could face fines of up to £1,000 and even deportation if spot checks later find they have flouted the rules, which the report claimed could be introduce in June.

Briefing reporters on Friday, Downing Street confirmed quarantining foreign visitors was being "looked at" as a way of guarding the country against a second peak in the transmission rate.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "I think ministers have said the issue of looking to ensure, as we really drive down transmission in the UK, that we are able to ensure the virus is not being brought into the country from overseas is one they are actively considering."

The strict clampdown is set to be part of a "roadmap" revealed by the Prime Minister during his address to the nation on Sunday evening in which he will set out the stages for lifting the lockdown.

Mr Johnson is preparing to lay out his step-by-step strategy for phase two of the shutdown at 7pm on Sunday, with all indications pointing to a gradual easing of restrictions.