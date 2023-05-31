UK arms maker BAE in talks with Volodymyr Zelensky to build weapons inside Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with bosses of BAE Systems via video link on Tuesday (via REUTERS)

Volodymyr Zelensky and bosses from British defence giant BAE Systems have discussed setting up an arms factory in Ukraine as he seeks to build up Kyiv’s arsenal of weapons.

Ukrainian’s president highlighted the discussions - which included possible “localised production” of weapons in Ukraine - in his overnight address as his military forces are on the brink of launching a major counter-offensive against Vladimir Putin’s army.

Mr Zelensky said: “I spoke with representatives of the powerful British defence company BAE Systems. This is a truly large-scale weapons manufacturer – the weapons that we need now and that we will need in the future to ensure the security of our country and the entire region.”

He added: “We are working to create an appropriate base for production and repair in Ukraine. We are talking about a wide range of weapons: from tanks to artillery.

“We will provide Ukraine, and thus the whole of Europe, with this new foundation of strength.”

Britain has led the West in arming Ukraine against Putin’s war, first by providing NLAW anti-tank weapons, and then being the first to commit to supply tanks, with Challenger IIs being sent.

Mr Zelensky said on his Telegram social media feed: “We discussed the localisation of production in Ukraine. We agreed to start work on opening a BAE Systems office in Ukraine, and subsequently repair and production facilities for the company’s products.

“We are ready to become a major regional hub for the repair and production of various types of products of BAE Systems and are interested in making our relations more global.”

Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems chief executive, said: “It was a privilege to speak with President Zelensky as part of ongoing discussions about the support we’re providing to Ukraine.

“We’re proud to be working with our government customers to provide equipment, training and support services to the Ukrainian armed forces. We’re also exploring how we could support the Ukrainian government as it revitalises the country’s defence industrial base to ensure their long-term security.”

