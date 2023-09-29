UK Apple Wallet users will soon be able to see their account balance in-app

Using Tap to Pay on iPhone to make contactless payments from market sellers (Apple)

UK users of the iPhone’s Apple Wallet will now be able to check their current account balance without ever leaving the app.

The new feature could help some UK consumers shore up their financial health, allowing them to see their bank balance whenever they buy something using Apple Pay.

Users will also be able to access their history of deposits and payments with the new update first spotted by 9To5Mac, while credit card users will be able to view their remaining credit.

Interested iPhone users will first need to opt-in to the integration, which is set to become available in the upcoming iOS 17.1 systems update, and is currently available in the iOS 17.1 developer beta.

The set-up process will require users to head to their target bank’s app or website to authenticate the integration, and users will need to use their PIN code or FaceID to finalise the set-up.

Not all popular banks will be available to start with, but integrations with Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS, Monzo, and Starling will be available from launch.

In a rare stroke of luck for UK users, this is one of the first examples of an Apple feature that is exclusive to UK users at launch — and we have no indication of when US users will be able to get their hands on this feature.

This is likely due to what is known as “Open Banking”, a set of UK regulations which allows financial data to be shared between financial service providers with relative ease and flexibility compared to many other countries.

UK customers could potentially see more financial services integrations for Apple Wallet.

The tech giant bought up the UK Open Banking data start-up Credit Kudos in March 2022, which uses the Open Banking law — first introduced in 2018 — to provide its customers with a snapshot of consumers’ financial health.

The news comes as UK residents are still awaiting the introduction of the Apple Card, an Apple- branded credit card, which has been available in the US since 2019.

The tech giant has yet to provide any indication of when the card might land in the UK.