'Many more flights coming' as first British citizens rescued from Sudan land in Cyprus

The first British citizens rescued from Sudan landed in Cyprus on Tuesday evening, as the Government said British troops were prepared to take control of the airport outside Khartoum to allow evacuations to continue.

After about 40 citizens were airlifted on the first flight to Larnaca, with another two expected to land later, bringing a total of roughly 220 to be evacuated by Wednesday morning.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said "many more flights" will take Britons out in the coming day after a slow and chaotic start to a “large-scale” operation to rescue as many as possible of the 2,000 citizens registered in Sudan, where rival militaries have been fighting for control for 11 days.

Stranded Britons slammed the Government for a slow response and poor communication. As some British nationals left Sudan on evacuation flights organised by the French government, European allies sniped at the UK’s decision to evacuate diplomats ahead of citizens.

The FCDO announced on Tuesday afternoon that it would start making phone calls to citizens in Sudan, after facing criticism for earlier sending automated instructions to check their website for instructions.

“We have been calling British nationals in Sudan to Wadi Saeedna airfield for evacuation flights, starting with the most vulnerable,” a spokesperson said.

The operation planned to take advantage of a three-day ceasefire agreed between the rival militaries battling for control of Sudan, but amid reports of ongoing clashes, British nationals have been told that all travel within Sudan will be "conducted at your own risk” and without military escort.

The foreign secretary defended the FCDO's handling of the crisis but acknowledged that lapses in communication must have been "scary and frustrating" for those caught up in the fighting.

James Cleverly told the Telegraph: "I know how difficult it is to communicate into Sudan and Khartoum. We know because of the collapse of the mobile phone network because the internet has gone down that getting reliable communications into Sudan is incredibly difficult, and I can only imagine how frustrating and scary that must have been for the people on the ground," he said.

Asked how long the evacuation operation could run he said: "We don't know. The agreement between the generals was for a 72 hour ceasefire but the experience that we have seen on the ground that the ceasefires we have seen before collapsed well before that. We are not relying on the fact that the ceasefire will hold for 72 hours."

"We're looking to evacuate as many people as we can as quickly as we can."

Previous attempts to halt the fighting which erupted on April 15 have failed, amid ongoing clashes between the Sudanese military, headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Buran, and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti.

Mr Cleverly said Britain was engaging with both General Hemedti and General Burhan to prolong the ceasefire as long as possible and to respect the safety of British and other foreign nations if the ceasefire collapses.

About 120 British military personnel are at the airfield helping arriving citizens, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

"Currently the airfield is run by the German military and, depending on how long they stay, we will stand ready and prepared to take over from them should they decide that their evacuation is finished," he said.

The evacuation announcement came after the government faced criticism for withdrawing embassy staff over the weekend ahead of citizens.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock took a swipe at the UK.

"It was important to us that, unlike other countries, an evacuation does not only apply to our embassy staff, but to all Germans on the ground and our partners,” she said.

Mr Sunak defended the Government’s decision to evacuate diplomat’s first saying, “it was right that we prioritised them because they were being targeted”.

The FCDO initially told trapped Britons on Tuesday morning to not go to the airfield until called before advising them in the afternoon to travel there “as soon as possible”.

Families of those awaiting evacuation expressed anger at the Government’s poor communication.

Salah Tahir said his mother Raga Noh, a retired British school teacher who was visiting family in Khartoum, had not received any calls or advice.

“They're not giving us any information about what roads are safe, what areas are safe, we have to do it all by networking on Twitter, and WhatsApp group chats,” he told The Telegraph.

Ahzar Sholgami said her grandfather, Abdalla Sholgami, was a British national trapped in his house across the street from the UK embassy in Khartoum who had received no help for eight days, despite daily calls to the embassy and FCDO.

She told the Telegraph: "It's very disappointing. I have an aunt who is German. Three or four days ago the German embassy drove to her area, picked up her whole family and flew them out immediately."

One British dual national stuck in Khartoum said there is "no law and order" as he waited to hear from the Foreign Office.

"They [the Foreign Office] asked people to come to the airport, which is very risky," the man, identified as Musab, told the BBC.

The Foreign Office has warned that the ability to carry out evacuations could change at short notice during the "volatile" truce.

Air strikes and renewed fighting tested the truce on Tuesday, with smoke seen rising from the vicinity of the presidential palace in Khartoum.

In 11 days of fighting at least 459 people have been killed and over 4,000 wounded, according to UN agencies.

British soldiers who flew into Sudan to rescue 100 embassy staff on Sunday remained in the country scouting out potential evacuation routes, including the possibility of using Port Sudan if the airspace is closed. Two British military ships – RFA Cardigan Bay and HMS Lancaster – are being prepared for possible evacuations.

The conflict in Sudan could lead to a surge in small boat crossings as thousands seek to flee the war-torn country, the immigration minister said.

Speaking at the think tank Policy Exchange about a new “era of mass migration,” Robert Jenrick said it was likely “very significant numbers” of people would flee Sudan “in the hours and days and weeks ahead.”

Sudanese people, he added, have been “consistently in the top 10 countries of individuals crossing the Channel in small boats” and that the conflict in the country would likely lead to an increase in those numbers.