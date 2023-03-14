UK to announce 4 billion pound boost for childcare in England - Guardian report

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt talks to a television crew outside the BBC headquarters in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt is set to provide a 4 billion pound ($4.87 billion) expansion to free childcare for one and two year-olds in England in his budget plan on Wednesday, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.

The Guardian report did not cite named sources for the information. The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

On Sunday, Hunt said he would use this week's budget plan to remove barriers, including high childcare costs, that are stopping people from working and causing a major problem for employers after the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit.

Broadly, Hunt is expected to keep his grip on public finances in the budget, holding off on any big tax cuts or spending increases until the next election comes closer into view.

($1 = 0.8218 pounds)

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James)