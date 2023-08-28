Widespread delays after UK airspace hit by ‘network-wide failure’

Scottish airline Loganair (PA Media)

There are widespread delays at several airports after UK airspace was hit by a network-wide failure for air traffic control systems.

All major airlines are affected with advice for travellers to check on possible delays before heading to the airport.

British Airways say they are “working closely with Nats to understand the impact of a technical issue that is affecting UK airspace and will keep our customers up to date with the latest information.”

Loganair warned customers on X, formally known as Twitter, that flights may be subject to delays due to the outage.

In a statement, the Glasgow-based airline said: “There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays.

“If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.”

In a statement, National Air Traffic Services (NATS), which provides air traffic control services in the UK, said: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

“Engineers are working to find and fix the fault.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Gatwick Airport said on Monday afternoon that planes there are still landing and taking off.

