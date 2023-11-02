UK aims to improve labour market data in November and December

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Office for National Statistics said it would aim to restore some labour market statistics from November onwards, after having to scale back heavily its release in October due to low response rates to its main survey.

November's release would be similar to October's experimental data, with additional regional data.

For December, the ONS said it would try to restore its standard employment bulletin, subject to improvements in data collection and methodology.

