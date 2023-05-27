UK agrees to Scottish deposit return scheme pilot without glass

The UK government has agreed for Scotland to pilot a controversial deposit return scheme excluding glass - a key part of Scottish proposals.

Holyrood had voted on regulations to include glass in the scheme, which is expected to start in March.

The UK government said it wanted to ensure the Scottish scheme aligned with UK-wide plans.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said UK ministers had "demanded" the exemption on Friday night.

He said: "That's your respect agenda for you right there."

Scottish ministers had sought an exemption from internal market rules to allow the deposit return scheme (DRS) to go ahead.

The scheme is aimed at increasing the number of single-use drinks bottles and cans that are recycled.

It means 20p will be added to the price of a single-use drinks container, which will be refunded to people who return it to a retailer or hospitality premises that offer single-use products.

It was due to begin in August but was delayed following concerns from the drinks industry.

Some firms feared it would place extra costs and other burdens on them at a time when they are already struggling.

Small producers such as craft breweries said they were not against the idea in principle - but warned that the timetable and details of the DRS were problematic.

In April, Mr Yousaf said there was "uncertainty" because the UK government had delayed its decision on whether to exclude the scheme from the Internal Market Act.

On Saturday morning the UK government confirmed it had accepted the Scottish government's request "on a temporary and limited basis".

The scheme will cover PET plastic, aluminium, and steel cans only.

A spokesperson said: "The drinks industry has raised concerns about the Scottish government's deposit return scheme differing from plans in the rest of the UK, resulting in the Scottish government reviewing and pausing their scheme earlier this year.

"Deposit return schemes need to be consistent across the UK and this is the best way to provide a simple and effective system.

"A system with the same rules for the whole UK will increase recycling collection rates and reduce litter - as well as minimise disruption to the drinks industry and ensure simplicity for consumers."

The temporary exclusion will cover the period from the launch of the Scottish scheme until planned schemes are in place in the rest of the UK.

The UK start date is October 2025.

'Significant investments'

All but six of the 51 deposit return schemes operating elsewhere in the world include glass, the Scottish government has said.

It added that forcing Scotland to remove it from its scheme would mean recycling rates for glass bottles remain at an "unacceptable" 63%.

In light of the UK government's stance, the British Soft Drinks Association (BSDA) said the "only viable option now" was for a UK-wide initiative to be launched across all four nations in 2025.

Gavin Pennington, of the BSDA, said its members had "long supported the introduction of an industry-led, interoperable DRS run on a not-for-profit basis to help support a circular economy, reducing litter and increasing recycling".

He stated: "Our members have made significant investments of money, resource and time since 2019 to prepare for the launch of DRS Scotland.

"However, given the level of political uncertainty currently surrounding DRS Scotland, surely the only viable option now is for all stakeholders to commit to launching DRS across the UK on the same timeframe, October 2025."