At UK£8.20, Is It Time To Put accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) On Your Watch List?

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the AIM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at accesso Technology Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In accesso Technology Group?

According to my valuation model, accesso Technology Group seems to be fairly priced at around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy accesso Technology Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £9.88, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that accesso Technology Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will accesso Technology Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of accesso Technology Group, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ACSO seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ACSO for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on ACSO should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing accesso Technology Group at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for accesso Technology Group you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in accesso Technology Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

