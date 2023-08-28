At UK£5.76, Is FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Worth Looking At Closely?

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on FDM Group (Holdings)’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is FDM Group (Holdings) Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy FDM Group (Holdings) today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £6.61, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that FDM Group (Holdings)’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of FDM Group (Holdings) look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of FDM Group (Holdings), it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -2.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, FDM appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FDM for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on FDM should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for FDM Group (Holdings) (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

