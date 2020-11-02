At UK£5.25, Is It Time To Put Dignity plc (LON:DTY) On Your Watch List?

While Dignity plc (LON:DTY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Dignity’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Dignity?

According to my valuation model, Dignity seems to be fairly priced at around 8.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Dignity today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £5.72, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Dignity’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Dignity look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Dignity, it is expected to deliver a negative revenue growth of -12% over the next couple of years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? DTY seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DTY for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on DTY should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Dignity (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

