At UK£10.50, Is FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Worth Looking At Closely?

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine FDM Group (Holdings)’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for FDM Group (Holdings)

What is FDM Group (Holdings) worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that FDM Group (Holdings)’s ratio of 30.41x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 33x, which means if you buy FDM Group (Holdings) today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe FDM Group (Holdings) should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because FDM Group (Holdings)’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will FDM Group (Holdings) generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 11% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for FDM Group (Holdings). It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FDM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FDM? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FDM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FDM, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for FDM Group (Holdings) you should be aware of.

Story continues