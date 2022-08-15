At UK£10.20, Is Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the AIM over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Fevertree Drinks’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Fevertree Drinks?

Great news for investors – Fevertree Drinks is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £15.23, but it is currently trading at UK£10.20 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Fevertree Drinks’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Fevertree Drinks look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -12% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Fevertree Drinks. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although FEVR is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to FEVR, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FEVR for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Fevertree Drinks has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Fevertree Drinks, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

