At UK£1.66, Is It Time To Put Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) On Your Watch List?

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£1.88 and falling to the lows of UK£1.57. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cake Box Holdings' current trading price of UK£1.66 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cake Box Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Cake Box Holdings?

Good news, investors! Cake Box Holdings is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £2.74, but it is currently trading at UK£1.66 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Cake Box Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Cake Box Holdings?

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 80% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Cake Box Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CBOX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CBOX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CBOX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Cake Box Holdings, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

