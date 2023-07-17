At UK£1.43, Is ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) Worth Looking At Closely?

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£1.80 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£1.43. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ScS Group's current trading price of UK£1.43 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ScS Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for ScS Group

What's The Opportunity In ScS Group?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ScS Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £1.60, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, ScS Group’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will ScS Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for ScS Group, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SCS seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SCS for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on SCS should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into ScS Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for ScS Group (1 is a bit concerning) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in ScS Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here