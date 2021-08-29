Ujjain: Muslim Man's Wares Thrown, Forced to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Yet another instance of communally-charged harassment has emerged from Madhya Pradesh. As can be seen in a video doing the rounds on social media, Abdul Rashid, a Muslim man and a scrap dealer, was visiting a village in Ujjain for work, when he was stopped by a group of young men and his wares were tossed about.

Rashid was also forced to chant ‘Jai Shri ram’.

In the video, the young men can be heard asking Rashid (in Hindi) 'how dare you enter our village and do business here.' They also tell him repeatedly that he will have to say Jai Shri Ram.

Jharda police station-in charge Vikram Singh has informed that the incident took place on Saturday, 28 August.

The police, he said, has taken cognisance of the matter and registered a case against the youth for harassment of an individual from a minority community. Meanwhile, a search for the men seen in the video is said to be underway.

Kamal Nath Reacts

Reacting to the incident, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, in a Twitter thread, asked if all such acts are being carried out with a specific agenda. He also asked if the government is a mute spectator while anarchy takes over the state.



Further, he asked the government to take strict action against lawless elements, irrespective of their religious identity, and put an end to all such incidents.

मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर,देवास और अब उज्जैन के महिदपुर की घटना…?

ये कौन लोग है, जो निरंतर ऐसी घटनाओं को अंजाम दे रहे है, हमारी गंगा-जमुनी की ,भाईचारे की संस्कृति को कुछ लोग बिगाड़ने का काम कर रहे है ?

ऐसा लग रहा है कि किसी ख़ास एजेंडे के तहत यह सब किया जा रहा है ? — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 29, 2021

Previously, in MP’s Indore, on Sunday, 22 August, a muslim bangle seller was thrashed by a mob. The incident was recorded in a video that went viral. In the video, the violent crowd is heard hurling statements like 'He is a Muslim', 'Dare you to come into a Hindu area again', 'Everyone hit at least once'.

