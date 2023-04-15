UIL State Soccer Roundup, Day 3: Hidalgo boys take Class 4A crown; Marcus girls, Lone Star boys win

The Hidalgo boys soccer team scored three goals in the first 20 minutes of the first half as the Pirates blanked Palestine 3-0 in the Class 4A state championship game on Friday at Birkelbach Field.

It was the second state title for Hidalgo (29-7-3) in three state tournament appearances. The Pirates lost in the semifinals in 2007 and won it all in 2009.

Hidalgo wasted little time as Reynaldo Cantu gathered in a deflected ball in the box, spun to his right to get some space and fired a low, left-footed, laser past the Palestine goalkeeper from 15 yards out to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the 2nd minute.

Cantu added to the lead two minutes later taking a free kick from just inside the right sideline from 10 yards out. The senior, who was named the championship game Most Valuable Player, fired another blast that made it past the dive of the keeper, just inside the right post.

Hidalgo dominated play out shooting the Wildcats 10-3. Palestine (31-2-1) did not get a shot on goal in the game and committed 20 fouls in the contest. All three of the Pirates’ shots on goal went in.

Cantu assisted in the Pirates final goal in the 19th minute taking a pass from Ailton Cardenas then chipping it to Joaquin Rosales who was crossing from right to left behind Cantu. Rosales dribbled then fired a shot from 25 yards out that found the top left corner of the net, just out of the reach of the Palestine keeper.

Palestine was seeking its second state championship with the first coming in 2016. The Wildcats have reached the state tournament five times and this was the third appearance in a championship game.