UIL state championship football recaps: Check out winners from this week in Arlington

Westbrook 72, May 66

Jimmy Roberts Jr. came up with the biggest play of his career with a fourth-down pass break up with two seconds left and the Wildcats beat the Tigers to win the Class 1A Six-Man Division 1 state championship on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.

Westbrook (11-4) is the first UIL state champ with four losses since Cameron Yoe in 2014, according to Bally Sports Southwest analyst/Dave Campbell’s editor Greg Tepper. Westbrook made its first appearance in the state final while May (14-1) finishes runner-up for the second straight season.

WESTBROOK HOLDS ON!!!!



Jimmy Roberts breaks up a potential game-tying touchdown catch on 4th and goal to seal the win for Westbrook @JackBox | @uiltexas | #UILState | #UILonBally pic.twitter.com/renzTSwzNM — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) December 15, 2021

With six ties and six lead changes in the game, Cedric Ware scored three straight touchdowns for the Wildcats. His seventh and final score came from the 1 that put Westbrook up 72-60 with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.

Ware finished with 305 yards rushing and seven touchdowns, which was two off from tying the all-time record in a six-man state title game. He also had 14 tackles and was voted offensive and defensive MVP of the game.

May pulled within 72-66 with just under nine minutes remaining on an 8-yard run from Kaden Halk, who led the Tigers with 171 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Westbrook led 46-44 at halftime. The Wildcats largest lead was 14 (22-8 in the first quarter).

May’s largest lead was eight (60-52 in the third quarter).