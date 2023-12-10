All the UIL football state championships start times. When are high schools playing?

The Texas high school football state championships are here.

All the teams remaining have earned the right to play at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Want to attend a game? Tickets can be purchased online via Seatgeek.

One ticket allows entry for all games for a single day, and all seating is general admission. Printed tickets will not be accepted. All tickets must be on mobile devices.

The games will be streamed on Bally Sports Southwest, the Bally Sports app, Bally Sports.com and Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – Gordon (14-0) vs. Westbrook (13-1) 11:00 a.m.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – Oglesby (13-0) vs. Benjamin (14-0) 2:00 p.m.

Conference 2A Division I – Timpson (15-0) vs. Tolar (14-1) 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Conference 2A Division II – Mart (15-0) vs. Albany (15-0) 11:00 a.m.

Conference 3A Division I – Franklin (14-1) vs. Malakoff (15-0) 3:00 p.m.

Conference 3A Division II – El Maton Tidehaven (14-0) vs. Gunter (15-0) 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

Conference 4A Division I – Tyler Chapel Hill (13-2) vs. Anna (14-1) 11:00 a.m.

Conference 4A Division II – Bellville (15-0) vs. Gilmer (12-3) 3:00 p.m.

Conference 5A Division I – Comal Smithson Valley (14-1) vs. Aledo (15-0) 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Conference 5A Division II – Port Neches-Groves (14-1) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (13-2) 11:00 a.m.

Conference 6A Division I – Houston North Shore (15-0) vs. Duncanville (13-1) 3:00 p.m.

Conference 6A Division II – Houston Summer Creek (14-1) vs. DeSoto (14-0) 7:00 p.m.