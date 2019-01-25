UIC opens homestand with 79-67 win over Detroit Mercy

CHICAGO (AP) -- Jordan Blount scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and UIC opened a season-long four-game homestand by cruising past Detroit Mercy, 79-67 in a Horizon League battle on Thursday night.

The win snaps a two-game losing streak for the Flames.

The last time UIC played at home it knocked down 17 3-pointers in a 73-56 win over Cleveland State, and this game promised to be more of the same.

Freshman Antoine Davis, the NCAA leader in 3-pointers, knocked down 5 of 7 from distance and finished with 28 points for Detroit Mercy (8-12, 5-3). Tarkus Ferguson, seventh in the nation with 71 3s, finished 0-7 from distance and scored just six points for the Flames.

UIC (10-11, 4-4) built a 41-22 lead at intermission and cruised. The Flames shot 26 of 54 from the field (48.1 percent), including 7 of 24 from long range.

The Titans were 10 of 24 from distance.