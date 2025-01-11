UIC hosts conference rival Bradley

Bradley Braves (13-3, 4-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (11-5, 3-2 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -2; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sasa Ciani and UIC host Duke Deen and Bradley in MVC play.

The Flames have gone 6-1 at home. UIC is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves are 4-1 in MVC play. Bradley is seventh in the MVC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Darius Hannah averaging 5.8.

UIC makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Bradley has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

The Flames and Braves square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Skobalj is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 9.6 points.

Deen is averaging 14.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press