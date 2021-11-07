Uiagalelei, Clemson grind out road win over Louisville. What we learned about Tigers

Clemson has had plenty of struggles this season — playing on the road has been on obstacle.

The Tigers found some improvement in that category Saturday night by beating Louisville 27-24 at Cardinal Stadium. It took a fourth-quarter touchdown run from quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and another defensive stand to get the job done.

The Tigers (6-3, 5-2 ACC) are now 2-2 on the road and 2-3 away from Death Valley.

Inconsistencies continue

Clemson’s first drive was arguably one of its best in terms of execution and big plays.

After Louisville scored first, Tigers running back got things started with a 12-yard run before quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw a 17-yard pass to Joseph Ngata then a 46-yard touchdown bomb to Beaux Collins. The drive tied up the game and took only 53 seconds off the clock.

Then, Clemson went cold. The Tigers had four empty drives right after that with its only points in the rest of the half coming on a 38-yard field goal from B.T. Potter.

During the third quarter, Clemson went for fourth-and-goal from the 1 and was stuffed, leaving points on the field.

The tides turned one quarter later when Uiagalelei found the end zone on an eight-yard run and put the Tigers back in front 27-24, a score that would hold for the rest of the game.

Bad luck Tigers

Clemson was down a safety in Tyler Venables and ended up not having offensive lineman Will Putnam by the time the game started.

One half later, the Tigers had four players go out with injuries, all during the second quarter and only two returned. Cornerback Andrew Booth left first after being tended to on the field, though he was able to walk off on his own. Uiagalelei suffered a sprained PCL and played through it by wearing a brace. Running backs Will Shipley and Kobe Pace both sustained hits that sidelined them for the final few minutes of the first half. A hit on Shipley, who was back for the start of the third quarter, drew a targeting call on Cardinals linebacker Jack Fagot.

Story continues

Pace and Booth didn’t return to the game.

By the numbers

5 — Out of 13 third downs against Louisville, Clemson only converted on three of them. The Tigers have struggled with third-down conversions all year. Coming into the contest, they had a 36.7% third-down conversion rate, which includes converting on third down 30.19% of the time on the road or in a neutral site.

115 — In one half, Clemson gave up 115 rushing yards to Louisville, a season high and 50 more yards than the Tigers gave up to Florida State the week before. Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham outran the bulk of Clemson’s defenders, who struggled to bring the signal caller down.

Cunningham, who had a brief hiatus with an undisclosed injury, ran for 56 rushing yards and one touchdown after two quarters. He ended the game with 134 rushing yards.

3 — After struggling against Florida State the week prior, BT Potter was able to get back to his kicking ways and made three field goals for the Tigers.

His first came from 38 yards out with 5:44 left in the second quarter to bring the Tigers within a touchdown, 17-10. He then sent a 34-yard kick through the uprights to bring Clemson within four points, 24-20, at the 10:17 juncture of the final frame.

His last make was a 40 yarder that gave the Tigers its final 30-24 advantage.

Up next

UConn at Clemson

When: Noon Nov. 13

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson

TV: ACC Network