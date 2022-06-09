Ugh! 100-plus degree temps could roast Columbia SC for first time since 2019. Here’s when

Columbia could see 100-degree temperatures or higher at least one day early next week for the first time since 2019, meteorologists say.

According to the National Weather Service, thermostats could spike as high as 101 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It looks as if there’s a few different days next week where we’ll get near close to 100 degrees,” said Chris Rohrbach, meteorologist with the NWS. “It looks pretty possible we’ll get 100 degree weather at least once.”

Rohrbach said the last time temperatures reached 100 degrees in Columbia was in October of 2019.

Rohrbach noted however, that possible afternoon showers next week could reduce temperatures and spare the area from 100-degree heat.

“It’s typical afternoon showers we could possibly have each day,” he said.

But whether temperatures hit 100 degrees next week, chances are it’ll still be quite hot, putting some people, children and pets in danger for possible heat stroke.

Here are heat stroke symptoms to look for and what to do, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Heatstroke symptoms to look for

High body temperature (103°F or higher)





Hot, red, dry, or damp skin





Fast, strong pulse





Headache





Dizziness





Nausea





Confusion





Losing consciousness (passing out)





What to do

Call 911 right away-heat stroke is a medical emergency





Move the person to a cooler place





Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath





Do not give the person anything to drink





Hot car safety