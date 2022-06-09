Ugh! 100-plus degree temps could roast Columbia SC for first time since 2019. Here’s when
Columbia could see 100-degree temperatures or higher at least one day early next week for the first time since 2019, meteorologists say.
According to the National Weather Service, thermostats could spike as high as 101 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“It looks as if there’s a few different days next week where we’ll get near close to 100 degrees,” said Chris Rohrbach, meteorologist with the NWS. “It looks pretty possible we’ll get 100 degree weather at least once.”
Rohrbach said the last time temperatures reached 100 degrees in Columbia was in October of 2019.
Rohrbach noted however, that possible afternoon showers next week could reduce temperatures and spare the area from 100-degree heat.
“It’s typical afternoon showers we could possibly have each day,” he said.
But whether temperatures hit 100 degrees next week, chances are it’ll still be quite hot, putting some people, children and pets in danger for possible heat stroke.
Here are heat stroke symptoms to look for and what to do, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Heatstroke symptoms to look for
High body temperature (103°F or higher)
Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
Fast, strong pulse
Headache
Dizziness
Nausea
Confusion
Losing consciousness (passing out)
What to do
Call 911 right away-heat stroke is a medical emergency
Move the person to a cooler place
Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath
Do not give the person anything to drink
Hot car safety
Children: In just 10 minutes, a car can heat up by 20 degrees and become deadly. Place your purse or briefcase in the back seat as a reminder that you have your child in the car.
Pets: Never leave pets in the car. Cracking the windows does not help. The inside still gets dangerously hot.
Elderly: Be sure that all occupants leave the vehicle when unloading, especially those who are most vulnerable.