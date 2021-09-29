Uggs Are Flying Off Shelves Right Now, but You Can Still Shop These Pairs for Up to Half Off

Ugg Boots at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack

If you're a longtime Ugg shopper, you've experienced it year after year: The first days of fall arrive, and so begins a mad dash to secure your favorite boots or slippers before they sell out in your size. But just when we thought the most popular styles were gone for the foreseeable future, Nordstrom Rack proved us wrong — not only is its site full of top-rated Uggs in sizes 5 to 12, but tons of pairs are on sale, with markdowns as steep as 50 percent off.

Here are the 8 best pairs of discounted Uggs to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now:

One of our favorite pairs in the sale is the Bailey Bow Velvet Ribbon Boot, a timeless pull-on style so beloved, it can be tough to find once the weather grows chilly. Yet here we are, in peak fall shopping season, with the black version still fully stocked. The boots are also $60 off their usual price, which certainly doesn't hurt.

Ugg Boots at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Ugg Bailey Bow Velvet Ribbon Boot, $139.97 (orig. $200); nordstromrack.com

If you're partial to cozy slippers, Ugg's classic suede booties with cushioned footbeds need to be in your cart. They've earned hundreds of five-star ratings on Nordstrom Rack alone, and reviewers say their thick soles make them incredibly practical. "These slippers were a great buy. They are warm and cozy and perfect when you need to run out of the house," one person wrote. If you're between sizes, many shoppers recommend ordering the larger option.

Uggs at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Ugg Suede Classic Slipper, $74.97 (orig. $100); nordstromrack.com

The Kingsburg booties may not be your everyday shearling Ugg boots, but they're just as fashionable and high quality. Side zippers and heel tabs make them easy to slip on and off, while their wood block heels and calf hair exterior give them a polished look. Reviewers say they look "so cute" with dark blue or black jeans, and you can grab them for half off right now.

Ugg Boots at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Ugg Kingsburg Bootie, $74.98 (orig. $150); nordstromrack.com

Ugg's mini boots are the ideal happy medium for anyone who wants something more than a slipper but less than a typical tall pair. This Bailey style features a Swarovski crystal button accent, and it's available in a versatile camel brown and adorable pale pink. A whopping 92 percent of Nordstrom Rack reviewers have given them five stars, and now that they're 35 percent off, they've become an even more compelling purchase.

Ugg Boots at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Ugg Mini Bailey Button Bling Boot, $119.97 (orig. $185); nordstromrack.com

Want to get all your fall shopping done in one place? Check out the rest of Nordstrom Rack's clearance offerings here.