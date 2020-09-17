An Ugg x Telfar collab is in the works

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Shoutout to those who have been able to snag a Telfar bag — or anything, really — in the quarantine age. A Telfar and Ugg collaboration is on the way, so let the “Hunger Games” really begin.

After winning a CFDA Award for Accessories Designer of the Year, Telfar Clemens is off to explore a launch with Ugg. Announced in an IGTV post , the Black-owned designer accessories brand posted a video of Clemens offering a sneak peek of the collection with Clemens as the model.

Now, the famed “T” symbol is soon-to-be embedded onto the Ugg logo as previewed by Clemens wearing a black shirt sporting the emblem in studs. Known as the “Feel You” Campaign, Clemens explains the vision for the collab in the video.

“If something feels good, but doesn’t look right, that’s when I know I’m onto something,” Clemens said. “When you make clothes at the end of the day, you’re touching people. You’re all over people’s bodies, and if I’m touching somebody, I want to make them feel good.”

Known for its accessibility, the genderless accessories brand has prices as high as $257 for the largest Telfar bag. While the “Bushwick Burkin” is affordable, it has gotten so popular, the brand began its Bag Security Program on Aug. 19, after a Telfar bag restock sold out in minutes.

With the reputations Telfar and Ugg have built as individual brands, only time will tell how the craze for the collaboration will hit in 2021.

