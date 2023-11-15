Um, Nordstrom Rack has the coziest pair of UGG slippers on sale right now for less than $80

If you’ve been dying to slip your feet into a pair of UGG slippers this winter, you’re officially the main character. Nordstrom Rack currently has a pair of UGG slippers on sale for $79.97, which is 20% off the original price.

Oh, and if you didn’t know, UGG slippers are basically like walking on a fluffy cloud of warm hugs. And they make sucky winter weather not suck.

Honestly, it’s not like UGG slippers are on sale every day — and UGGs of all kinds famously retail for way over $100. And when UGGs are on sale, it’s always limited-edition colors. No shade if you love them, but it’s pretty fair to say that neutral UGGs are superior.

TL; DR: This Nordstrom Rack UGG slipper sale is a rare treasure for both you and your delicate cold feet.

The UGG slippers are marked down in black, chestnut and gray. Basically, they fit any and every vibe. Oh, and they will pair excellently with cute and cozy pajamas. Fashion never sleeps, besties.

Just like all of the Australian brand’s footwear, the UGG Classic Slipper is soft, warm and extra cozy. But you already knew that. The slippers are also lined with special UGGPlush, a moisture-wicking textile made from a wool-rich blend but crafted to feel and wear like genuine shearling. And, of course, they’re made with the famous UGG suede. After all, UGGs are not UGGs without the UGG suede.

UGG is also known for its high-quality and long-lasting construction, so you know you’ll have these soft and cuddly slippers forever. And that, my friends, is why taking advantage of the random Nordstrom Rack UGG slipper sale is a very big treat.

