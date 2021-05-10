Kristen Noel Crawley on Being a Beauty Mogul

Photo credit: Courtesy of UGG



Despite having nearly half a million followers on Instagram, a thriving business, and the personal style of a true It-girl, at the end of the day, KNC Beauty founder Kristen Noel Crawley considers herself a true "cozy queen" at home. So it makes sense that cult lifestyle brand, UGG would tap the mom-of-two as the star of its Mother's Day #FEELYOU campaign. The results, are as heartwarming as one would expect.

Posed alongside her young boys, which she shares with husband, designer and all-around creative Don C, the Chicago native is captured by A-list photographer Amber Asaly in her natural element – at their L.A home. In one of the images, the entrepreneur and her sons were lensed frolicking in what appears to be their backyard, fully decked out in the California-based label's coziest summer styles – the Fluff Yeah and fan-favorite strappy, plush Oh Yeah. While Crawely's cropped top, bucket hat, and denim cutoff look emulate her easy-going west coast style to a tee, these days she looking forward to gettin dressed up again just like the rest of us.

"Now, when I'm going out into the world I definitely put a little bit more thought into what I'm wearing," she explains to BAZAAR.com. "I don't take [getting dressed] for granted anymore." Describing her personal style as an elevated mix between comfort and style, though she is currently enjoying putting on real clothes while venturing outside, Crawley has no qualms about dressing down while at home, either. "I like to be comfortable," she declares. "I love sweatpants. I love robes. I've always been somewhat of a cozy queen at home."

The beauty entrepreneur also dished on what it was like juggling motherhood and running a business, all from the comfort of her home. Much like for the rest of the world, Crawley admits that while it took some getting used to, she's ultimately thankful for the opportunity to spend more time with her family and that it helped her truly learn how to navigate both roles, simultaneously. This included having difficult conversations with her oldest son, who is a 11, about the events surrounding the death of George Floyd last June.

"I had to have that talk with him about what what he should do if he ever gets stopped by the police," she explains, referring to the conversation that Black children everywhere have been given for decades in response to the ongoing events of police brutality. "My husband and I have worked so hard to give our kids this life and be raised with a lot of things we didn't have. But at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter. If someone only sees color, we can't protect them from that. That's the scariest part, there's nothing I can do to protect him from people that don't like him because he's Black."

However, Crawley remains hopeful for future generations and is committed to doing her part. A longtime champion of Black women, the Instagram savant is taking her support to new heights with another installment of her series of workshops and panels to help uplift the next generation of Black business owners. "I was inspired to create KNC School of Beauty at a time when I felt our community needed advice and empowerment from within," she told BAZAAR.com earlier this year. "I wanted to secure a platform for us to speak on the trials and tribulations of building a business within a market that is discriminatory towards both women and people of color. I felt there was an audience here that could use the advice we have to impart to the next generation of budding entrepreneurs and really turn it into action."

