UGC NET 2021: Registration process to end tomorrow; apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The registration window for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2021 will close tomorrow, 5 September at 11:50 pm. Aspirants who have not yet registered themselves can do so by visiting the official websites ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. While the deadline to pay the fee is 6 September (till 11.50 am).

Check steps to register for UGC NET 2021 below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, open the "Application Form UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle" link

Step 3: As the new page opens, click on the link that reads "New Registration" and register yourself

Step 4: Upload the required documents after completing the online application form

Step 5: Now, pay the fee and submit the filled UGC NET 2021 form. Save a copy and take a printout if required

Here's the direct link:

https://testservices.nic.in/ExamSys21/Root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFV/yIzhTZHBze3wooSg9DjgglM5OzxXA3c3OOztO/6sA

Below, take a look at the list of documents required to fill UGC NET 2021 application form:

- Valid and active mobile number and email address

- Educational certificates in scanned format

- Government-issued ID - Voter ID card, Aadhar card, etc in scanned format

- Physical ability certificate (if applicable)

- Caste certificate (if applicable)

The National Testing Agency will allow applicants to make corrections in the applications from 7 to 12 September.

As per the recent update, NTA has revised the dates for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 exam cycles. According to the latest schedule, the exams will now be conducted from 6 to 8 October and then from 17 to 19 October. Earlier, the examinations were slated to be held from 6 to 11 October.

To regularise the test, NTA has merged the UGC NET exam cycles of June 2021 and December 2020.

Also See: NTA revises exam dates for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021; check official notice here

Read more on India by Firstpost.