UGC NET 2021: Correction Window To Close Today, Candidates Can Make Necessary Corrections in Application Forms Online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

New Delhi, September 12: The correction window for Online Application Form UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will close today, on September 12 at 11:50 pm. All the candidates who have applied for the same can check and correct their particulars, as submitted in the application form, if required before the deadline by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The online correction window for the aforementioned forms was opened by the National Testing Agency on September 7. ICAR AIEEA-PG, AICE JRF Admit Card 2021 Released by NTA, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at icar.nta.ac.in.

Also Read | UGC NET 2021 Examination Datesheet Update: Official Notification Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

According to the official notification by the NTA in this regard, "No change in the online Application Form of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will be entertained through fax/hard copy application, including email etc." It added that if applicable an additional fee shall be paid during the online correction by the candidates. Wherever applicable, the payment can be made through credit, debit cards, net banking or UPI and Paytm wallet. JEE Advanced Registration 2021 Postponed Due To Delay in JEE Main Result; Check New Dates Here.

Here Is How To Make The Correction In Application Form For UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the home page click on the link that says 'Correction Window for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles'

Sign in by entering required details

Make the necessary corrections to your application form

This correction facility is only available for the candidates who have successfully submitted their application form and paid the required fee on or before September 6, 2021. As per the official notification "For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in."