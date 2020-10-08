UGC Issues Fake University List, Highest Count From Uttar Pradesh

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday, 7 October, released the latest list of fake universities with the highest number of fake universities in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the notice released by UGC, a degree can be awarded, only by a University established under a Central, State/Provincial Act or an Institution deemed to be a university under Section 3 of the UGC Act or an Institute especially empowers by an Act of Parliament to confer the degree.
Check State-Wise List of Fake Universities Across India:
Delhi
Commercial University Ltd Daryaganj Delhi
United Nations University, Delhi
Vocational University, Delhi
ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyala (Spiritual University)
Karnataka
Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak
Kerala
St John’s University, Kishanattam
Maharashtra
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
West Bengal
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata
Uttar Pradesh
Varnaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyala, Varanasi
Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalya
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag
National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), Achaltal, Aligarh
Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura
Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Paratpgarh
Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Noida
Odisha
Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela
North Orissa University o Agriculture and Technology, Mayurbhanj
Puducherry
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
Andhra Pradesh
Christ New Testament Deemed University
