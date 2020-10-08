UGC Issues Fake University List, Highest Count From Uttar Pradesh

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday, 7 October, released the latest list of fake universities with the highest number of fake universities in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the notice released by UGC, a degree can be awarded, only by a University established under a Central, State/Provincial Act or an Institution deemed to be a university under Section 3 of the UGC Act or an Institute especially empowers by an Act of Parliament to confer the degree.

Check State-Wise List of Fake Universities Across India:

Delhi

Commercial University Ltd Daryaganj Delhi

United Nations University, Delhi

Vocational University, Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, India

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyala (Spiritual University)

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak

Kerala

St John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

Uttar Pradesh

Varnaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyala, Varanasi

Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalya

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), Achaltal, Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura

Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Paratpgarh

Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Noida

Odisha

Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela

North Orissa University o Agriculture and Technology, Mayurbhanj

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University

