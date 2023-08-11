Ugandan leader defiant after World Bank cuts off loans over anti-LGBTQ law

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has denounced the World Bank's decision to suspend new funding in response to a law targeting LGBTQ+ people, accusing the lender of using money to try to "coerce" the country's government.

The World Bank said on Tuesday that Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act, which imposes the death penalty for certain same-sex acts, contradicted its values.

The bank will not consider new public financing for Uganda until it can be sure that projects it finances in the country do not discriminate against sexual and gender minorities, it said.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Museveni said that Uganda would not give in to pressure from foreign institutions.

"It is, therefore, unfortunate that the World Bank and other actors dare to want to coerce us into abandoning our faith, culture, principles and sovereignty, using money. They really underestimate all Africans," he said.

Museveni said that Uganda had other sources for loans and was trying to reduce borrowing in any case.

While the president said that oil production expected to start by 2025 would provide additional revenues, he added he hoped the World Bank would reconsider its decision.

The World Bank has an existing portfolio of $5.2 billion (€4.7 billion) in Uganda, although projects already underway will not be affected.

(with newswires)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Cameroon says French ambassador for LGBT rights isn't welcome

Ghana set to pass bill anti-LGBT bill criminalising same-sex relations

Protest held in Botswana against bill legalising same-sex relationships