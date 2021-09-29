Uganda Used Construction Equipment Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2020 & 2021-2027

Research and Markets
Dublin, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Equipment Type and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ugandan Used Construction Equipment Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-27. Uganda's road network is seriously overburdened with a 10% annual growth rate in car possession, particularly in and around cities.

The Ugandan used construction equipment market is expected to show growth in the years to come on the back of new infrastructure projects in the country. The construction sector in Uganda has been reinforced by collaborations between various players and regulatory bodies within the industry.

The average input costs for the whole construction sector diminished by 2.85% for the year ending August 2020 compared to the 3.12% decrease recorded for July 2020 on account of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns. Uganda's infrastructure needs remain substantial, indicating growing demand for used construction equipment in the years to come.

The used construction instrumentation market showed steady growth throughout theCOVID-19pandemic. Government authorities across the countries conjointly focused on investment in treatment & medical facilities rather than public construction. However, the trade revived within the later part of the year on the reopening of economic and industrial activities.

Furthermore, Uganda's streets are poorly kept up, making transportation costly and unsafe, leading to new projects focused on road construction in Uganda, resulting in triggered demand for used construction equipment. The government anticipates completing its development of the Entebbe Universal Airplane terminal by May 2021.

Uganda also faces an eight-million-unit housing deficiency, according to the Uganda National Arranging Specialist. Moreover, Uganda's developing businesses and service providers gravely require more extensive and more modern sites, such as mechanical zones, to operate, which would drive the market during the forecast period.

Market Analysis by Equipment Type

In the year 2020, earth moving equipment dominates the market revenue share due to their wide use in mining, quarrying, and demolition operations, requiring equipment like excavators, loaders, and motor graders.

Also, the same trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the greater demand for technologically efficient and upgraded equipment required to improve the construction project's efficiency.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market

  • 10 Years Market Numbers.

  • Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020.

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Forecast Data until 2027.

  • Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

  • Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report

  • Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Overview

  • Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Outlook

  • Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Forecast

  • Historical Data & Forecast of Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Revenues and Volume For The Period 2017-2027F

  • Historical Data & Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By Equipment, For the Period 2020-2027F

  • Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Trends

  • Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

  • Porter's Five Force Analysis

  • Market Opportunity Assessment

  • Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Shares

  • Market Competitive Benchmarking

  • Company Profiles

  • Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1. Report Description
2.2. Key Highlights of the Report
2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation
2.4. Research Methodology
2.5. Assumptions

3. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Overview
3.1. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Revenues and Volume 2017-2027F
3.2. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market - Industry Life Cycle (2019)
3.3. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market - Porter's Five Forces

4. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Dynamics
4.1. Impact Analysis
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Market Restraints

5. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Trends

6. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Revenue and Volume Share, by Equipment Type 2020 & 2027F
6.1. Uganda Cranes Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.2. Uganda Construction Tractors & Bulldozers Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.3. Uganda Earth Moving Equipment Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.3.1. Uganda Earth Moving Equipment Market Revenues & Volume Shares 2020 & 2027F
6.3.2. Uganda Loaders Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.3.3. Uganda Excavators Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.3.4. Uganda Motor Grader Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.4. Uganda Material Handling Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.5. Uganda Dump Trucks Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.6. Uganda Aerial Work Platform Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F
6.7. Uganda Road Construction Work Platform Market Revenues & Volume 2017-2027F

7. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market - Key Performance Indicators

8. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Opportunity Assessment
8.1. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Opportunity Assessment, by Equipment Type, 2027F

9. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market-Competitive Landscape
9.1. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Competitive Landscape, by Technical & Operating Parameters
9.2. Uganda Used Construction Equipment Market Ranking, by Company, 2020

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Action Construction Equipment Ltd
10.2. Caterpillar Incorporation
10.3. Case Construction
10.4. Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
10.5. Hitachi Construction Machinery
10.6. Hyundai Construction Equipment
10.7. Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd
10.8. Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.
10.10. Volvo construction Equipment
10.10. XCMG East Africa Limited

11. Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k004ft

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


