Uganda media guide
Uganda has a lively broadcasting scene, with more than 200 radio stations and around 30 TV networks, most of them privately-owned. Pay TV platforms are widely available.The state-owned New Vision and the privately-owned Daily Monitor dominate the press market.The constitution guarantees press freedom, but the media are "hindered by laws on fraudulent digital activity, anti-terrorism and public order", says the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) watchdog.Journalists face intimidation, including arrest and assault, especially if they criticise the president and his inner circle, says the Freedom House NGO. Violence against journalists is "an almost daily occurrence", says Reporters Without Borders. However, social media are part of a "robust culture of independent journalism", Freedom House says.
BBC World Service is widely available on FM (101.3 in Kampala). Radio France Internationale and China Radio International also broadcast in the capital.
There were 18.5 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 39% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the most popular social network.
Press/Online
New Vision - state-owned daily, as are its sister vernacular papers, Bukedde, Etop, Rupiny and Orumuri
The Monitor - privately-owned daily
The Observer - privately-owned weekly
The Independent - privately-owned weekly
The East African - Kenya-based regional weekly
Television
UBC TV - public, run by Uganda Broadcasting Corporation
NTV-Uganda - owned by a subsidiary of Kenya's Nation Media Group
NBS - privately-owned
Bukedde TV - operated by state-owned New Vision Group
Radio
UBC Radio - public, run by Uganda Broadcasting Corporation, operates five stations including commercial Star FM
Radio Simba - private
Capital FM - private
KFM - private, operated by Monitor Publications
Radio One - private
Sanyu FM - Uganda's first private station
Central Broadcasting Service (CBS) - private, operated by Buganda Kingdom