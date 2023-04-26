Uganda media guide

A man reads the "Sunday Vision" newspaper whose front page shows a portrait of re-elected President Yoweri Museveni on January 17, 2021 at a kiosk on a street in Kampala

Uganda has a lively broadcasting scene, with more than 200 radio stations and around 30 TV networks, most of them privately-owned. Pay TV platforms are widely available.The state-owned New Vision and the privately-owned Daily Monitor dominate the press market.The constitution guarantees press freedom, but the media are "hindered by laws on fraudulent digital activity, anti-terrorism and public order", says the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) watchdog.Journalists face intimidation, including arrest and assault, especially if they criticise the president and his inner circle, says the Freedom House NGO. Violence against journalists is "an almost daily occurrence", says Reporters Without Borders. However, social media are part of a "robust culture of independent journalism", Freedom House says.

BBC World Service is widely available on FM (101.3 in Kampala). Radio France Internationale and China Radio International also broadcast in the capital.

There were 18.5 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 39% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the most popular social network.

Press/Online

Television

UBC TV - public, run by Uganda Broadcasting Corporation

NTV-Uganda - owned by a subsidiary of Kenya's Nation Media Group

NBS - privately-owned

Bukedde TV - operated by state-owned New Vision Group

Radio