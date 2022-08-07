Uganda LGBT rights: Government shuts down key advocacy group

Leo Sands - BBC News
·3 min read
Image shows refugees holding up a rainbow flag
LGBT Ugandan refugees who fled the country due to persecution, pictured here in 2018

Ugandan officials have banned a prominent LGBT rights group in a major setback for the community there.

Sexual Minorities Uganda (Smug) has been ordered to shut down with "immediate effect" for not registering properly with authorities.

The campaign group decried the order as a "clear witch hunt" by the government against LGBT Ugandans.

Sexual minorities face widespread persecution in Uganda, where anti-gay and transphobic views are common.

Gay relationships are illegal in Uganda, where they can be punished by up to life in prison for committing "unnatural offences."

Official police data shows that 194 people were charged under the offence between 2017 and 2020, including 25 who went on to be convicted.

"This is a clear witch hunt rooted in systematic homophobia, fuelled by anti-gay and anti-gender movements," said Smug's director Frank Mugisha, who is a gay Ugandan activist.

He accused authorities of treating members of Uganda's LGBT minority as second-class citizens and trying to erase their existence completely.

On Friday Ugandan officials announced they were halting Smug's operations because the campaign group, founded in 2004, had failed to register its name with the National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) properly.

It is the same reason given last year when dozens of civil society groups - including pro-democracy organisations - were also banned by Ugandan authorities.

This time officials say that the issue stems from Smug's name itself - Sexual Minorities Uganda.

In a statement the NGO Bureau acknowledged that Smug had attempted to register with authorities in 2012, but that the application had been rejected because Smug's full name was considered "undesirable."

President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in office since 1986, has made homophobic comments in the past - including in a 2016 CNN interview when he called gay people "disgusting."

Although there are no laws specifically criminalising being transgender in Uganda, trans people are regularly prosecuted for other offences including "personation" (false representation), according to reports compiled by rights organisations.

Since its establishment almost two decades ago, Smug has campaigned for the rights of LGBT people in Uganda by promoting access to health services and supporting members of the LGBT community to live openly.

It has also taken legal action to protect gay people from hostility, including in 2010 when it successfully petitioned a Ugandan judge to order a newspaper to stop publishing the names and photographs of gay Ugandan men under the headline "hang them".

The group said several of its members had been attacked or harassed as a result of the article - including one woman who was almost killed when her neighbours began throwing stones at her house.

At the time, Ugandan politicians were preparing to debate whether or not to introduce the death penalty for same-sex relationships - a legislative amendment that attracted widespread international condemnation before eventually being dropped.

More recently, Smug has vocally criticised anti-gay speeches delivered by Ugandan politicians - including in the run up to national elections in 2021.

"The politicians are using the LGBT community as a scapegoat to gain support and win votes and it is fuelling homophobia," Smug's director Frank Mugisha told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mané scores on debut, Bayern starts Bundesliga with 6-1 rout

    BERLIN (AP) — Sadio Mané scored on his league debut and Bayern Munich routed Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 to start the new Bundesliga on Friday. Jamal Musiala got two goals and Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard and Serge Gnabry also scored as Bayern showed no ill effect from Robert Lewandowski’s summer transfer to Barcelona. The sheer dominance against the team that won the Europa League last season shows why Bayern remains the firm favorite for a record-extending 11th consecutive title. The Bavarian p

  • Theatre ticket policies 'a Wild West' for disabled customers

    Research for Radio 4's Front Row finds inconsistencies in theatres' ticket prices and policies.

  • Tottenham impress with opening thrashing of Southampton

    <strong>Tottenham 4-1 Southampton:</strong> Spurs scored four without goalscoring contributions by deadly duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min

  • Messi opens Paris St.-Germain's Ligue 1 title defense with spectacular bicycle kick

    So far, so good for Messi's second season in Paris.

  • Lionel Messi scores over-head kick as PSG thrash Clermont in Ligue 1 opener

    The Argentina maestro capped a fine team performance with two late goals

  • Woman’s body north of Tri-Cities leads to a two-state search for 2 missing children

    Another woman has been arrested.

  • California family creates drinking water out of thin air. Should more households try this tech?

    The technology could be part of the solution to polluted wells in the Valley.

  • Hamida Banu: Missing India woman found in Pakistan 'can't wait to go home'

    Hamida Banu had been trafficked to Pakistan 20 years ago by an agent promising her a job in Dubai.

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Harrington takes one stroke lead after first round of Shaw Charity Classic

    CALGARY — Padraig Harrington eagled the final hole at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club on Friday to vault into the lead at the 2022 Shaw Charity Classic. Harrington was trailing clubhouse leader Kirk Triplett by one stroke before draining a lengthy putt from off the green on the par 5 finishing hole to card Friday’s best round of 6-under 64. The 50-year-old Irishman had three birdies on the front nine of the par 70, 7,086-yard layout before adding another birdie and clutch eagle on his back

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Stampeders snap two-game losing streak, defeat Redblacks 17-3

    OTTAWA — Despite being short-handed, the Calgary Stampeders found a way to pull out a 17-3 win over the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night at TD Place. The win allowed the Stampeders (5-2-0) to snap a two-game losing streak and keep pace with the B.C. Lions, who are second in the West Division and will be visiting Calgary Aug. 13. Calgary was missing a number of starters, but did enough to beat a struggling Ottawa team. Bo Levi Mitchell was far from his best, but on this night, he proved to be the be

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com