Uganda’s Ebola outbreak ‘over’ after doctors report no new cases for six weeks

A medical worker disinfects a tent used for suspected Ebola victims inside the Ebola isolation center of Madudu Health Center III, in the village of Madudu, in the Mubende district of Uganda - Hajarah Nalwadda/AP

Uganda has declared the end of its latest Ebola outbreak, after the deadly virus killed 55 people.

Doctors have not recorded any new cases for the past six weeks, meaning the wave of infections is officially considered over.

The East African country initially struggled to stem the spread of the haemorrhagic fever and there were fears it would take hold in Uganda’s major cities after cases were found in the capital, Kampala.

Efforts to control the outbreak were made more difficult because the infections were caused by the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is no approved vaccine.

“With no vaccines and therapeutics, this was one of the most challenging Ebola outbreaks in the past five years, but Uganda stayed the course and continuously fine-tuned its response,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, Africa director for the World Health Organisation.

“Two months ago, it looked as if Ebola would cast a dark shadow over the country well into 2023, as the outbreak reached major cities such as Kampala and Jinja, but this win starts off the year on a note of great hope for Africa.”

Taming of the surge

The outbreak killed 55 of the 143 people infected since September, according to health ministry figures. Six of the fatalities were health workers.

Modelling by the Ugandan government at one stage suggested the epidemic could become the country’s worst ever outbreak and the third deadliest globally. Forecasts predicted up to 500 could be killed by April.

But officials said they had tamed the surge of cases through basic surveillance and control measures.

“The magic bullet has been our communities who understood the importance of doing what was needed to end the outbreak, and took action,” said Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Acero, the health minister.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, chief of the WHO, said: “Uganda has shown that Ebola can be defeated when the whole system works together, from having an alert system in place, to finding and caring for people affected and their contacts, to gaining the full participation of affected communities in the response.

“Lessons learned and the systems put in place for this outbreak will protect Ugandans and others in the years ahead.”

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security