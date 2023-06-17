Uganda: 25 killed by militants in school attack

Breaking News image

At least 25 people have been killed at a school in western Uganda by rebels linked to the Islamic State group.

A further eight people remain in a critical condition after the attack on Lhubirira secondary school in Mpondwe.

Police say the attack on Friday was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) - a Ugandan group based in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Soldiers are pursuing the group who fled towards Virunga National park in the DRC, police added.