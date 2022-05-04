UFP Technologies Announces Strong Q1 2022 Results

UFP Technologies, Inc.
·6 min read
UFP Technologies, Inc.
UFP Technologies, Inc.

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market, today reported net income of $4.9 million or $0.64 per diluted common share outstanding for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $4.2 million or $0.55 per diluted common share outstanding for the same quarter in 2021. Sales for the first quarter were $71.2 million compared to 2021 first quarter sales of $48.6 million.

"I am very pleased with our Q1 results and continued progress on our strategic initiatives,” said R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman & CEO. “Our revenue grew 47% versus Q1 2021, including 15% organic growth in our MedTech group. And, despite absorbing $775,000 in one-time acquisition costs and navigating through continued supply chain issues, we increased operating income by $1.1 million. We also completed our third acquisition in six months, adding critical MedTech manufacturing capabilities in Ireland."

"In addition, we completed Production Qualification in our new Tijuana, Mexico, facility in record time – eight months from an empty dirt lot to a completed building qualified to make production parts," Bailly added. “Our first program is on track to launch in Q3, and we are in the process of evaluating additional programs to manufacture in this showcase plant.”

"With our new low-cost manufacturing capabilities in the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Mexico, coupled with new injection molding capabilities and clean room manufacturing in Ireland, we are in an excellent position to meet our medical customers' growing needs," Bailly said. "We expect the supply chain issues in our medical business that have negatively impacted gross margins over the last several quarters will improve significantly late in Q2. This, combined with our growing pipeline of product development opportunities, extensive backlog of open orders awaiting raw materials, and strong balance sheet, leaves us very bullish about our future."

Financial Highlights for Q1 2022

  • Overall sales grew 46.6% to $71.2 million.

  • Sales to the medical market increased 75.1%. Sales to the aerospace & defense and automotive markets decreased 14.2% and 6.4%, respectively. All other sales (consumer, electronics, and industrial) increased 10.1%.

  • Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased to 24.1% compared to 25.9% in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") as a percentage of sales was 14.1% compared to 15% in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Operating income was $6.4 million compared to $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Absent one-time transaction expenses of approximately $775,000 in Q1, operating income would have been $7.1 million.

  • Net income was $4.9 million compared to $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

About UFP Technologies, Inc.
UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films, and plastics, we convert raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques. We are diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains statements relating to expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are forward-looking statements. Such statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to demand for our products; our growth potential and strategies for growth; future product development opportunities; availability of raw materials; supply chain outlook; and program launch dates. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect our business and prospects, and otherwise cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements, or otherwise, including without limitation: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the markets in which we participate, including its impact on our customers, suppliers and employees, as well as the U.S. and worldwide economies; the timing, scope and effect of further governmental, regulatory, fiscal, monetary and public health responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks relating to decreased, including substantially decreased, demand for our products; risks relating to the potential closure of any of our facilities or the unavailability of key personnel or other employees; risks that our inventory or cash reserves may be insufficient; risks relating to the identification of suitable acquisition candidates and the successful, efficient execution of acquisition transactions and integration of any acquisition candidates; risks and uncertainties associated with increasing sales, earnings and earnings per share, as well as other risks and uncertainties that are detailed in the documents we file with the SEC. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially. Readers are referred to the documents we file with the SEC, specifically the last report on Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only of our expectations as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31

2022

2021

Net sales

$

71,242

$

48,599

Cost of sales

54,108

35,990

Gross profit

17,134

12,609

SG&A

10,011

7,309

Acquisition costs

775

-

Gain on sale of fixed assets

(12

)

-

Operating income

6,360

5,300

Interest expense, net

327

16

Other income

(52

)

(10

)

Income before income taxes

6,085

5,294

Income taxes

1,227

1,131

Net income

$

4,858

$

4,163

Net income per share

$

0.64

$

0.55

Net income per diluted share

$

0.64

$

0.55

Weighted average common shares outstanding

7,544

7,507

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

7,630

7,570



Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,652

$

11,117

Receivables, net

46,182

39,384

Inventories

43,295

33,436

Other current assets

5,311

3,383

Net property, plant, and equipment

63,282

56,569

Goodwill

115,570

107,905

Intangible assets, net

71,567

67,585

Other assets

14,487

14,753

Total assets

$

363,346

$

334,132

Liabilities and equity:

Accounts payable

15,668

10,611

Other current liabilities

23,156

24,095

Other liabilities

125,444

104,980

Total liabilities

164,268

139,686

Total stockholders' equity

199,078

194,446

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

363,346

$

334,132


Contact: Ron Lataille
978-234-0926
rlataille@ufpt.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Avs erupt for 5 goals in 1st, beat Predators 7-2 in Game 1

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews scored 22 seconds apart in a five-goal first period, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The five goals tied the team playoff record for a period and chased Nashville's backup goaltender David Rittich from the game with 4:56 remaining in the first. Rittich was stepping in for 38-game winner Juuse Saros, who’s sidelined with a lower-body injury. Andre

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah did his part Tuesday to keep the hottest team in the major leagues in check. The Toronto bullpen didn't come close to matching his effort. With Manoah lasting six innings, the New York Yankees feasted on the Blue Jays' relievers in a six-run seventh while taking advantage of sloppy defence and questionable umpire calls in a 9-1 rout at Rogers Centre. "When you play close games and you're not really swinging the bats, you've got to make all the plays and we

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Canadian NHL fans primed to return to arenas after long playoff absence

    The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't suited up for playoff game in front of more than a handful of fans in over 1,100 days. The wait has been similar for the Calgary Flames. The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, have gone nearly five years since their last playoff contest before a live crowd. COVID-19 restrictions pushed the NHL behind closed doors and inside its 2020 post-season Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. Near-capacity arenas started to return south of the border in time for last season's playoffs, but

  • Islanders disappointed to miss playoffs after two long runs

    After two straight trips to the Stanley Cup semifinals, there were high expectations this season for the New York Islanders. There was also the excitement of finally moving into their long awaited new home. However, an early season slump and a COVID-19 outbreak on the team put the Islanders (37-35-10) into a tough hole they just couldn't climb out of and they ended up missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Star center Mathew Barzal said he was encouraged seeing players talking right

  • Canada's Shapovalov through to men's second round at Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert on Monday. Shapovalov, seeded 14th in Madrid, defended all nine break points he faced and cashed in on his lone chance to break, coming in the second set. That proved to be the difference in an otherwise even match. Shapovalov won 53 per cent of total points, giving up a few percentage points on serve to Humbert and performing slightly better on returns. With the

  • How the Leafs neutralized Lightning's stars

    The Maple Leafs frustrated the Lightning's stars in its Game 1 rout, beginning with a five-minute penalty kill while the game was still goalless. Toronto's short-handed game has been impressive all season long but TicTacTOmar credits the Leafs coaching staff with making it playoff proof.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th