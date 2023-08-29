UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.30

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of September to $0.30. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.2%, which is below the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that UFP Industries' stock price has increased by 31% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

UFP Industries' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, UFP Industries was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 1.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 14%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

UFP Industries Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.133 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. UFP Industries has impressed us by growing EPS at 31% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like UFP Industries' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that UFP Industries is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for UFP Industries that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is UFP Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

