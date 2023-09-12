UFC and WWE merger is complete: What we know so far about the TKO Group Holdings

The WWE and UFC completed their merger on Tuesday morning to create TKO Group Holdings, according to new parent company Endeavor.

Here's what we know so far.

UFC-WWE merger timeline

In 2016, UFC parent company Zuffa sold its majority stake to Endeavor (then known as WME-IMG).

In 2021, Endeavor launched an IPO to become a publicly traded company. It used some of the money it brought in from its IPO to complete its buyout of Zuffa, bringing them in as a wholly owned subsidiary in March of 2021.

In June 2022, Vince McMahon, the long-time CEO of WWE at the time, stepped down after allegations of paying hush money to a former employee following an affair. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, took over as executive chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE along with Nick Khan.

Seven months later, in January of this year, Vince returned as the executive chairman of WWE to help lead efforts to sell the wrestling entertainment company. Stephanie stepped down as chairwoman, and Khan became sole CEO of WWE.

On April 3, WWE and Endeavor agreed to a deal in which WWE would merge with Zuffa to create TKO Group Holdings, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol "TKO." This new company would remain a subsidiary of Endeavor, with Endeavor's CEO, Ari Emanuel, also becoming CEO of TKO Group Holdings.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the merger became official and TKO Group Holdings was listed on the NYSE for the first time.

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon will remain on as Executive Chair of TKO Group Holdings.

Vince McMahon and Dana White will have similar responsibilities

McMahon will serve as Executive Chair of TKO "until his death, resignation or incapacity," according to the agreement filed with the SEC. With that position, he has the right to select five of the 11 directors of the company and certain veto right as well.

Former UFC president Dana White will now serve as the CEO of UFC under TKO.

Khan will serve as the president of WWE in a role similar to White's former role as UFC's president.

Dana White will serve as CEO of UFC under TKO Group Holdings.

UFC-WWE merger ownership details

Endeavor will own 51% controlling interest in the new company. WWE shareholders will own the remaining 49% on a fully diluted basis.

McMahon personally owns 34% of the new company, according to its filing with the SEC.

The completed merger marks the first time the McMahon family has not owned controlling interest in the WWE since it was founded by Vince McMahon's father in 1953.

The NYSE currently values TKO at $102 per share.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WWE, UFC merger makes TKO Group Holdings public company: What we know