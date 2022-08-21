UFC world reacts to Leon Edwards' stunning KO kick of Kamaru Usman

Jason Owens
·3 min read
In this article:
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - AUGUST 20: (L-R) Leon Edwards of Jamaica lands a head kick to Kamaru Usman of Nigeria in the UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 278 event at Vivint Arena on August 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Leon Edwards, left, is your new UFC welterweight champion. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Kamaru Usman had this one in the bag.

Until he didn't.

After dominating the bulk of the fight in route to a would-be certain victory on score cards, the UFC welterweight champion let his guard down in the final minute of his championship defense against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on Saturday. That moment was all it for Usman to lose his crown.

Edwards misdirected Usman with his right hand, then delivered a devastating kick with his left leg to Usman's head that knocked the champion out cold.

Game over. The pound-for-pound champion was no more. And the UFC world went wild.

Fans at Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena who moments earlier booed the fight over a perceived lack of action collectively jumped to their feet in awe of what they had just witnessed.

Meanwhile fans, fighters, journalists and pundits on social media were just as stunned.

Meanwhile, Usman had his own take alongside a vow to return.

