UFC world reacts to Leon Edwards' stunning KO kick of Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards, left, is your new UFC welterweight champion. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Kamaru Usman had this one in the bag.

Until he didn't.

After dominating the bulk of the fight in route to a would-be certain victory on score cards, the UFC welterweight champion let his guard down in the final minute of his championship defense against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on Saturday. That moment was all it for Usman to lose his crown.

Edwards misdirected Usman with his right hand, then delivered a devastating kick with his left leg to Usman's head that knocked the champion out cold.

LEON EDWARDS JUST KNOCKED OUT KAMARU USMAN TO WIN THE BELT IN THE FINAL ROUND #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/HhzkckfPXa — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 21, 2022

Game over. The pound-for-pound champion was no more. And the UFC world went wild.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Fans at Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena who moments earlier booed the fight over a perceived lack of action collectively jumped to their feet in awe of what they had just witnessed.

Meanwhile fans, fighters, journalists and pundits on social media were just as stunned.

Not even a relatively high kick. Fully leaned into his own death. One leaned his way to victory. Another leaned his way to death. Crazy sport, I love! pic.twitter.com/oygJvBcoeH — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

An amazing scene to witness! Huge congrats Leon! A real good, solid and dedicated mixed martial artist! The uk’s second only ufc champion! Incredible! Congrats mate! @ParadigmSports — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

As sad as I am, I can’t not be happy for Leon Edwards from where he came from to make it here and what he been through. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma !!! — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 21, 2022

One of the most dramatic KOs in UFC history. WOWOWOWOW — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 21, 2022

That just doesn't happen. It doesn't happen. And it just did. Amazing. #UFC278 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 21, 2022

Please go dig up all your disparaging tweets about Leon over the past 3 years.



The Tim Duncan of MMA finally gets his due. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 21, 2022

THIS MAN HAS BEEN DISRESPECTED 10X OVER. I CAN'T BELIEVE HE ACTUALLY DID IT. GO ON LEON. YOU DID IT. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 21, 2022

Ok 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) August 21, 2022

The kick heard around the world! 😳🤯 Congrats @Leon_edwardsmma! Trilogy fight coming soon! Respect to @USMAN84kg #UFC278 — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) August 21, 2022

We wrote his obituary! Wow congrats on a championship high kick @Leon_edwardsmma you’re the man now! #ufc278 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 21, 2022

Usman Seconds of away from retaining the belt and an INSANE headkick KO from Leon Edwards! WOW! Jamaica 🇯🇲has another UFC champion! I smell a trilogy!! #UFC278 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 21, 2022

That’s what so crazy about MMA and combat sports, all it takes is one shot even if you’re losing a fight. Anything can happen until that last bell ring. #UFC278 — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) August 21, 2022

Crazy fight!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Usman had his own take alongside a vow to return.